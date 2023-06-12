“You can’t say I’m not interested in Chelsea” – 23-year-old star makes interesting claim on Stamford Bridge transfer

Leeds United goalkeeper Illan Meslier has stated that he would be interested in joining Chelsea if he is signed to be their No. 1.

Meslier, 23, played 34 of Leeds' 38 Premier League matches in the 2022-23 season and shipped in 67 goals while keeping just five clean sheets. The Frenchman, however, has previously proven his worth, helping the Peacocks to a ninth-placed finish in the 2020-21 league campaign.

With Leeds finishing 19th in the standings, they will now ply their trade in the EFL Championship next season. Meslier, who has been linked with a move to Stamford Bridge previously, is viewed as one of multiple players the club may be forced to sell this summer.

In an interview with French outlet RMC, the young goalkeeper acknowledged that there is still plenty of time left on his Leeds contract. However, he also indicated that a move to Chelsea, if he is given guarantees of being a starter, could be enticing. Meslier said (as quoted by The Chelsea Chronicle):

“For now, I have my contract until 2026. Officially, I still belong to Leeds. I’ll have to think about the project that can be best, whether in Leeds or in another club.

“If it is to go and be on the bench… I’m not interested in that. If it’s to be the number one, of course, you can’t say I’m not interested in Chelsea.”

The Blues notably finished the 2022-23 Premier League season in 12th place, having played under three managers. Former Paris Saint-Germain and Tottenham Hotspur boss Mauricio Pochettino has now taken over the reins at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea's goalkeepers struggled during the 2022-23 season

Just two years ago, Chelsea celebrated winning their second UEFA Champions League trophy. That success was built on a resolute defense and some outstanding performances by goalkeeper Edouard Mendy, who was decent in the 2021-22 season as well.

However, Mendy failed to inspire confidence in the opening matches of the 2022-23 campaign before a shoulder injury ruled him out for several months. The Senegalese ended up making just 12 appearances across competitions in which he conceded 17 goals and kept only one clean sheet.

Mendy still has two years left on his contract, but transfer news specialist Fabrizio Romano (H/T Sportskeeda) reported last month that he could leave Chelsea this summer.

While he was injured, Kepa Arrizabalaga stepped in to take the starting role in goal. The Spaniard initially looked good under Graham Potter, but mistakes began creeping in once again.

Due to the lack of options, Arrizabalaga ended up playing 39 times across competitions in which he kept 12 clean sheets and let in 51 goals. His contract is also notably up in the summer of 2025.

Given their goalkeepers' struggles this term, the Blues could look to sign a new goalkeeper this summer. Apart from Illan Meslier, they have also been linked with AC Milan's Mike Maignan and Inter Milan's Andre Onana (via La Repubblica H/T Sportskeeda).

