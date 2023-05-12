Fabrizio Romano makes huge claim on Edouard Mendy's future at Chelsea

Transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano has reported that Edouard Mendy could leave Chelsea at the end of the season.

According to Romano, Mendy's future at Stamford Bridge could hinge on who becomes the club's next permanent manager. The Senegalese shot-stopper is currently on a contract until 2024, but could be sold by the Blues this summer.

Romano provided the update on Twitter on Friday, May 12, writing:

"Edouard Mendy could leave Chelsea at the end of the season in case of good proposal for both sides, still waiting on new coach final decision on GK situation."

The renowned transfer news specialist added that Mendy has switched agents and has now joined LIAN Sports Group. Some of the agency's biggest clients include Bayern Munich's Leroy Sane, Juventus' Federico Chiesa and Mendy's own teammate Kalidou Koulibaly.

Romano wrote:

"Mendy signed last week with Lian Sports agency; Fali Ramadani will be the new agent taking care of his future."

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #CFC



Mendy signed last week with Lian Sports agency; Fali Ramadani will be the new agent taking care of his future. Edouard Mendy could leave Chelsea at the end of the season in case of good proposal for both sides, still waiting on new coach final decision on GK situation.Mendy signed last week with Lian Sports agency; Fali Ramadani will be the new agent taking care of his future. Edouard Mendy could leave Chelsea at the end of the season in case of good proposal for both sides, still waiting on new coach final decision on GK situation. 🔵 #CFCMendy signed last week with Lian Sports agency; Fali Ramadani will be the new agent taking care of his future. https://t.co/0d27JuPgqn

Mendy joined Chelsea from Stade Reims in the summer of 2020, with the club needing a safer pair of hands after Kepa Arrizabalaga's struggles. He quickly displaced the Spaniard in goal and remained first choice even after then-manager Frank Lampard's sacking and new boss Thomas Tuchel's arrival.

The goalkeeper kept 25 clean sheets in 44 appearances in his debut campaign with the Blues. This included nine in 12 UEFA Champions League appearances as Tuchel's men lifted the trophy for the first time since 2012.

Mendy struggled a little last season, but still came away with 23 clean sheets in 49 appearances. His displays helped Chelsea reach the finals of both the FA Cup and Carabao Cup, as well as the semifinals of the Champions League.

The Senegalese went on to start his side's first six Premier League matches of the ongoing campaign. However, Tuchel's departure, combined with an increase in his errors, a shoulder injury and new boss Graham Potter's preference for Arrizabalaga, saw him lose his place in the XI.

Mendy has made just 11 appearances across competitions this term, conceding 15 times and keeping just one clean sheet. He returned to full fitness early last month, but is yet to feature under interim boss Lampard.

Chelsea could target Inter Milan goalkeeper Andre Onana this summer

Chelsea will need to replace Edouard Mendy this summer should the goalkeeper choose to leave Stamford Bridge. According to transfer insider Dean Jones, the Blues could go after Inter Milan goalkeeper Andre Onana, who only joined the Nerazzurri last summer.

Jones told GiveMeSport:

"There's definitely potential for this one. We've known that he has been on Chelsea's radar for a while and obviously they have recruitment and scouting that goes on beyond whoever the manager is at that time."

As things stand, Chelsea look set to hire former Tottenham Hotspur boss Mauricio Pochettino as their next permanent manager. Jones believes, however, that the Argentine tactician's input on Onana may not really matter much and said:

"So it doesn't matter too much on the goalkeeping front what Pochettino makes of it. He'll obviously have a say, but the decision will always be made as a group over a decision like this and Onana is somebody that they’re certainly exploring."

Onana has recorded 18 clean sheets in 37 matches across competitions this term. The former AFC Ajax custodian recently became the first Inter goalkeeper to keep seven clean sheets in a single UEFA Champions League campaign.

Poll : 0 votes