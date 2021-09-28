"You can win big games even without Cristiano Ronaldo" - Tuchel feels Juventus can trouble Chelsea

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has claimed Juventus are still a formidable opponent without the presence of Cristiano Ronaldo. The Blues are in action against Juventus in Group H of the Champions League on Wednesday.

Although the Serie A giants have not endured the best of starts since the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo to Manchester United, Tuchel remains wary of their quality.

Speaking to reporters during the pre-match press conference, the Chelsea manager commented:

"Time will tell [if Juventus will be severely troubled by the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo].

"It's no secret that any team in the world without Cristiano Ronaldo is weak in some aspects. They lost a big champion, a big personality.

"But you can win big games even without Cristiano Ronaldo, even that is a fact. They have experience and a mentality shaped by winning."

Despite losing two of their opening three games of the domestic season, Juventus have now shown signs of revival. The Bianconeri notched up their first win of the ongoing campaign during their Champions League opener against Malmo. A draw with Milan in Serie A followed that win, but Juventus have now won successive games against Spezia and Sampdoria.

Chelsea, meanwhile, suffered their first defeat of the season last Saturday against Premier League champions Manchester City. Both teams, who are tied on three points in Group H, will be keen to secure maximum points and take the lead in the race to qualify for the knockout stages.

Chelsea to miss N'Golo Kante; Cristiano Ronaldo likely to feature for Manchester United

As the big guns in Europe turn their attention back to the Champions League, the excitement has hit a fever-pitch among fans. However, clubs like Chelsea have been handed blows with respect to the availability of key personnel.

Tuchel confirmed that N'Golo Kante will be unavailable for selection after contracting COVID-19. In addition to the midfielder, Chelsea will also be without Mason Mount, Reece James and Christian Pulisic due to injuries.

Chelsea's domestic rivals Manchester United are also in action on Wednesday against Villarreal. The Red Devils are expected to rely on Cristiano Ronaldo again, but have certain key players missing. Captain Harry Maguire is unavailable due to injury, while Luke Shaw also remains doubtful at this stage.

Manchester United will look to count on the brilliance of Cristiano Ronaldo to get them over the line. Unlike Chelsea, the Red Devils suffered a defeat in their opening Champions League game against BSC Young Boys.

Edited by Nived Zenith