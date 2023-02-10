"You have no chance" - French manager sends warning to PSG ahead of Bayern Munich clash in the UEFA Champions League

French football manager Rolland Courbis believes Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) have no chance of beating Bayern Munich without changing their current formation.

Ligue 1 heavyweights PSG have not been at their best since the turn of the year. They have won only five of their last nine matches in all competitions and have been knocked out of the Coupe de France.

Les Parisiens are thus struggling for form ahead of their UEFA Champions League Round of 16 clash with Bayern Munich next week. The two teams are scheduled to lock horns in the first leg of the tie at the Parc des Princes on Tuesday, February 14.

The Parisians also have a Ligue 1 away trip to fourth-placed AS Monaco to worry about this weekend. It thus remains to be seen how they will face the challenges that lie ahead of them in the next few days.

Looking ahead to the match against Bayern, Courbis stressed the need for the French giants to ditch their recent 4-1-2-1-2 diamond formation. The former Ligue 1 manager believes Christophe Galtier's side should switch back to their previous 3-4-3 setup. He said on RMC [via Canal Supporters]:

"Yesterday's PSG or PSG against Toulouse, in the current formula, with this diamond and Vitinha at number ten, you have no chance of beating Bayern Munich.

"You have to remember the formula at the start of the season with three centre-backs and two midfielders in front of the defense in Vitinha and [Marco] Verratti."

Courbis claimed that the Ligue 1 leaders appear disorganized in their current formation. He added:

"In the absence of a good solution, try to find the least bad one. And the least bad one is the organization of PSG for the first five months, not that of the last four or five weeks because it's not an organization, it's disorganization."

PSG could be without Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe against Bayern

Their current form is not the only concern Galtier's side have ahead of their Champions League match against Bayern. Star forwards Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe are said to be injury doubts for the clash.

Messi seemingly picked up a hamstring injury following the Parisians' French Cup defeat to Marseille this week. According to L'Equipe, he will miss the team's upcoming league match against Monaco and is a doubt for the clash with the Bavarians.

Meanwhile, Mbappe missed the club's last two games due to a hamstring injury. While there are doubts about his availability, Les Parisiens are optimistic that he can play against Bayern on Tuesday.

