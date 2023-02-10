PSG hoping Kylian Mbappe plays against Bayern Munich next week: Reports

PSG remain optimistic about having Kylian Mbappe available for their UEFA Champions League Round of 16 clash against Bayern Munich. They are set to host the German giants at the Parc des Princes on February 14.

Mbappe suffered a knock during the Ligue 1 clash against Montpellier on February 1, which saw him get substituted in the first half. He has since remained on the sidelines nursing the left thigh muscle injury and has not taken part in any matches.

While PSG recently announced that Mbappe won't be available for the match against Bayern Munich, Le Parisien have reported that the 2022 FIFA World Cup Golden Boot winner has a slim chance of making an appearance from the bench in the A similar The same report has also ruled out the Frenchman starting the Champions League match.

Mbappe has been quite phenomenal for the league champions this season. He has scored 25 goals and has provided six assists in 26 games across all competitions.

PSG handed Lionel Messi injury scare ahead of Bayern Munich clash

Lionel Messi is now a doubt for Paris Saint-Germain's UEFA Champions League Round of 16 first-leg clash with Bayern Munich. The Argentine reportedly picked up a hamstring issue following PSG's 2-1 defeat to Marseille in the Coupe de France.

L'equipe report that Messi will not play in the match against AS Monaco this weekend. While he will not be in the squad for the League 1 match, PSG is hoping the FIFA World Cup winner will get over the issue by the time they host the German giants.

With Kylian Mbappe only expected to be on the bench at best, Messi's injury comes as a big blow to coach Christopher Galtier. He recently spoke of Messi's importance, saying:

"Leo holds the team. There is obviously the absence, not only of two players, of Kylian and Ney but also of Marco Verratti, Sergio Ramos. He assumes this role of leader. It is in a natural way. He obviously has a lot of importance in our game, he is an important benchmark. He takes a lot of initiative in the game, in the animation."

With Neymar just returning from an injury, the Parisians might be looking at a disjointed attack in the crucial Champions League clash.

