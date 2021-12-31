×
“You don’t come out in public and say this” – Trevor Sinclair slams ‘disrespectful’ Romelu Lukaku and insists Chelsea striker should apologize

Trevor Sinclair has slammed Chelsea star Romelu Lukaku for recent comments
Dakir Mohammed Thanveer
ANALYST
Modified Dec 31, 2021 11:50 AM IST
News

Former Premier League winger Trevor Sinclair has blasted Chelsea star Romelu Lukaku for his recent comments on Inter Milan and feels the Belgian should apologize to Blues fans.

Lukaku re-joined Chelsea from Serie A champions Inter Milan for a fee in the region of £100m last summer. However, the 28-year-old has yet to nail down a place in Thomas Tuchel's regular starting eleven.

Frustrated with his situation at Chelsea, Lukaku admitted to Sky Italia that his return to Stamford Bridge has not been as smooth as he hoped. The Belgium international even grabbed headlines as he expressed a desire to return to Inter.

Lukaku to @SkySport: "I really hope from bottom of my heart to return to Inter not at the end of my career, but when I'm still at top level to win more together". 🔵 #CFC“I want apologize to the Inter fan, timing of my words was wrong: what you did for me will remain forever". https://t.co/4Oz6ztuWMx

Lukaku's comments, though, have not been well received by former Premier League winger Sinclair. The Englishman has blasted the striker for his comments just months after joining Chelsea.

Sinclair is of the view that the Chelsea fans deserve an apology from Lukaku after he let them down. He told talkSPORT [via The Mirror]:

"For him to come out with those comments, I think he should be apologising to the Chelsea fans. That’s so disrespectful to the Chelsea fans.
"I think that’s so disrespectful to the Chelsea manager. I’d be astounded if he hadn’t had a conversation with Thomas Tuchel about this.
"He might not have got the answer he wanted but you don’t come out in public and say this. I think it’s disrespectful to his teammates and I think it’s disrespectful to the owner.
"He’s 28 years old. A lot of Chelsea’s front line will look up to Lukaku, I think he’s let them all down."

Lukaku has scored for Chelsea in last two Premier League games

Lukaku's comments about his situation at Chelsea appear distasteful. However, it is worth noting that the interview was recorded several weeks ago before being aired on Thursday.

It is said that Lukaku has since held talks with Chelsea boss Tuchel. The former Manchester United frontman's form in the Blues' last two games could be testimony to this.

The timing is key because after the Villa game Lukaku suggested he had some chats with Tuchel and that a few things had been sorted out. Let's see.... twitter.com/HLNinEngeland/…

Lukaku has found the back of the net in each of Chelsea's last two Premier League games. The 28-year-old inspired Tuchel's side to a 3-1 victory over Aston Villa on Boxing Day and was also on the scoresheet against Brighton on Wednesday.

The Belgian will look to build on the momentum when Chelsea host Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool at Stamford Bridge on Sunday.

Edited by Prem Deshpande
