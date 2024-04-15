“You don’t scare us!” - Aston Villa star’s old Arsenal quote resurfaces after his display in crucial 2-0 win

Aston Villa stunned Arsenal 2-0 at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday (April 14) and remained on track for a top-4 finish in the English Premier League. Following their victory, a statement Villa defender Diego Carlos made back in December about his team not being afraid of the Gunners has resurfaced.

"You don't scare us," Carlos had said back on December 8 (via SPORTbible).

Carlos won the 'Player of The Match' award in both games against Arsenal this season. He was impressive once again in the game at Emirates and his performance received high praise from BBC pundit Danny Gabbidon.

"Diego Carlos has been magnificent for Aston Villa – a brilliant defensive display. He has been in the right place at the right time, so often. It’s outrageous, it really is. He was outstanding marshalling that back-line," Gabbidon said, via AstonVillaNews.

Back on December 9, Aston Villa had defeated the Gunners at home (1-0). They completed the double over their north London opponents with their 0-2 victory on Sunday.

Villa are currently fourth in the EPL standings with 63 points, 10 behind league leaders Manchester City and three ahead of Tottenham, who are in fifth. As for Arsenal, they are second in the table on the same points as Liverpool (71) but with a better goal difference.

Mikel Arteta reacts to Arsenal's loss; says his team has to show character

Gunners boss Mikel Arteta opened up about what went wrong for his team after the game against Aston Villa. He admitted that the Gunners' failure to 'capitalize' in the first half cost them the win, as they struggled in the second half and conceded two goals.

Still, the Spanish manager urged his team to show character and get back on track as they play Bayern Munich in the second leg of the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals on Wednesday (April 17).

"When you are winning and winning and winning it’s easy to stand in front of the cameras and go to the fans and play with a flow," Arteta said, via Arsenal.com.

“The moment is now that we have to show real character and cohesion and togetherness because, on Wednesday, we have a beautiful opportunity to make history again at this club. We have to be full of belief and fully committed to go there to win. That’s the opportunity ahead of us. Things happen for a reason, let’s make it happen."

If they eliminate the Bavarians, Arteta's side will go on to face either Manchester City or Real Madrid in the semi-finals of the UCL.

