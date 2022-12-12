Argentina manager Lionel Scaloni has heralded Croatia captain Luka Modric ahead of the two sides' FIFA World Cup semi-final showdown.

La Albiceleste meet Vatreni on Tuesday, 13 November at the Lusail Stadium with a place in the final of the tournament in Qatar at stake.

Both sides head into their clash following penalty shootout victories in the quarter-finals.

Argentina beat the Netherlands 4-3 on penalties after a 2-2 draw in normal time, while Croatia shocked Brazil with a 4-2 shootout win after drawing 11 in extra time.

Modric, 37, has been instrumental in Vatreni's journey in the FIFA World Cup thus far, starting all five matches.

He has shown leadership, hunger, and incredible talent throughout, and Scaloni has lauded him ahead of their semi-final tie.

He said (via the Independent):

"He's a role model for so many of us - not just because of his talent but also his behaviour. All I can say is we should enjoy him. If you love football then you should enjoy players like him."

It is likely to be the last FIFA World Cup tournament for Modric.

He recently claimed he was open to continuing with the Croatian national team, but by the time the next World Cup comes around, he will be 40.

Modric said:

"I don't focus so much on the future. I want to see how long I can play for the national team and I am 100 percent focused on what awaits us at the World Cup."

The Real Madrid midfielder has earned 159 international caps, scoring 23 goals and providing 25 assists.

Modric was part of the Croatian side that made it to the final of the 2018 FIFA World Cup but lost 4-2 to France in the final.

Argentina icon Lionel Messi is lauded by his teammate ahead of their FIFA World Cup clash with Croatia

Messi leads by example for La Albiceleste

Argentina hero Messi has been praised by his teammate Nicolas Tagliafico for his leadership qualities.

The 37-year-old captained La Albiceleste in their 4-3 penalty shootout win over the Netherlands

He was seen galvanizing his teammates and defending Argentina's honor in a hostile encounter against Oranje.

Barça Universal @BarcaUniversal Leo Messi against The Netherlands.



- 1 goal

- 1 assist

- Scored in the penalty shootout

- 6 shots

- 3 key passes

- 10/14 ground duels won

- 2/3 dribbles completed



One of the best performances of Leo Messi's career Leo Messi against The Netherlands.- 1 goal- 1 assist- Scored in the penalty shootout- 6 shots- 3 key passes- 10/14 ground duels won- 2/3 dribbles completedOne of the best performances of Leo Messi's career https://t.co/L2GwjB7HGg

Tagliafico has claimed that Messi gives the side a special advantage because their players know he is in the team.

He said:

"He is our captain, our leader. He is the one pushing us, motivating us. He gives us a special advantage on the pitch, we know we have Messi. And that is a great source of motivation."

Get England vs France Live Score and follow Sportskeeda for all the updates on FIFA World Cup

Poll : 0 votes