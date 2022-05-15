"You get close to City and Liverpool" - Journalist urges Chelsea to sign 'incredible' striker to compete for Premier League title 

European football expert Julien Laurens has urged Chelsea to target Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski if they want to challenge Liverpool and Manchester City.

The talismanic forward has been in remarkable goalscoring form this season, scoring 35 goals in 34 league appearances. However, amidst interest from La Liga giants Barcelona, the Polish striker wants to leave Bayern Munich. The player has said that he will not be signing a new deal, as per Fabrizio Romano.

Meanwhile, at Chelsea, the Blues' reunion with Belgian striker Romelu Lukaku hasn't gone according to plan.

The 28-year-old has been a shadow of his former self that destroyed defences in Serie A with Inter Milan. He has managed just eight goals in 25 Premier League appearances this season.

Despite Barcelona's interest in Lewandowski, Laurens has suggested that Chelsea make a move for the Polish forward to try and contend with City and Liverpool. He told ESPN (via TeamTalk):

"It’s one thing that you want to sell Lukaku, and you might find a club ready to buy him, but who do you get? You still need a striker if Lukaku goes. So is Lewandowski the answer? He’s an incredible striker. Will he go to Chelsea? Maybe. If you buy Lewandowski, I think you get close to City and Liverpool.”

Romelu Lukaku disappoints for Chelsea in FA Cup final defeat against Liverpool

A season to forget for the Belgian

Romelu Lukaku appeared to return to form against Wolverhampton Wanderers on May 7, scoring a second-half double in an impressive performance.

In what has been a miserable season for the former Inter forward, he has lacked consistency, form and goals. However, his quick-fire double against Wolves was heralded by many as perhaps the catalyst for the imposing striker to go on and flourish under Blues manager Thomas Tuchel.

Once again, though, the striker failed to make an impact in the Blues' most important game of the season. Starting up top alongside Christian Pulisic and Mason Mount, Lukaku offered nothing as an outlet during the FA Cup final defeat to Liverpool on penalties on Saturday.

Lukaku had no impact against Liverpool in the cup final a week after Lewandowski won the Bundesliga title. Perhaps the best course of action for Tuchel now is to weigh up how to approach the summer transfer window with a new attacking option in mind.

“We need to support Lukaku and trust what we do”, Tuchel added. Tuchel: “I want Romelu Lukaku to be important part of the squad. Right now, he is a very important part of the squad next season. There are no players about to leave because it is simply not possible”.“We need to support Lukaku and trust what we do”, Tuchel added. Tuchel: “I want Romelu Lukaku to be important part of the squad. Right now, he is a very important part of the squad next season. There are no players about to leave because it is simply not possible”. 🔵 #CFC“We need to support Lukaku and trust what we do”, Tuchel added. https://t.co/N5ehjyCQMI

He also has the huge task of trying to deal with a plethora of departures in defence. Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen look to be heading to La Liga, and there Cesar Azpilicueta and Marcos Alonso could follow suit (per BarcaUniversal).

