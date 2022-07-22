“You get one good game out of every four” – Trevor Sinclair warns Manchester City over signing Neymar from PSG

Former Manchester City midfielder Trevor Sinclair has warned the Premier League champions against signing Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star Neymar this summer.

Sinclair was speaking on talkSPORT when he advised his former side against making a move for the Brazilian superstar. He said:

"He's [Neymar] too inconsistent for me. You get one good game out of every four."

Sinclair is of the belief that he would rather have Raheem Sterling still at the Etihad Stadium over bringing the Brazilian into the fold. He added:

"I compared him with Sterling and a lot of people got on my back, but if you’re a manager, you’d want Sterling over Neymar! Three games out of four Raheem is top drawer. He might have the odd bad game but with Neymar, you're not getting that consistency."

There has been speculation about the Brazilian star's future, with reports claiming that PSG have made him one of 15 players available for sale this summer.

The 30-year-old has been one of the Parisians' top stars over the years, scoring 100 goals in 144 appearances. He is the world's most expensive player following a €222 million move to the Parc des Princes from Barcelona back in 2017.

There are question marks over how Manchester City will replace Sterling, 27, who has joined Chelsea for £50 million. The English forward was an important part of Pep Guardiola's attack, managing 131 goals in 337 appearances.

The PSG star has been touted as a potential replacement but Neymar won't come cheap as he is a huge attraction from a commercial standpoint.

Transfermarkt values the former Barca star at £67.5 million (€79.3 million) and he now has a contract running until 2025 at the Parc des Princes.

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola plays down talk of a move for PSG star Neymar

Pep Guardiola won't be targeting the Brazilian forward.

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has rubbished claims that his side could be set to move for the PSG star this summer. A potential swap deal involving City midfielder Bernardo Silva and the Brazilian superstar had been reported by Le Parisien.

However, Guardiola doesn't seem to be entertaining the deal. He is quoted as saying (via Sky Sports):

"I'm so sorry for Le Parisien but it's not true. I'm sorry for them because the information they were leaked was false."

Guardiola added:

"Neymar is an incredible player and, with the information I have, an incredibly nice guy. So leave him calm, let him express the huge talent he has in Paris alongside [Lionel] Messi and all the big stars they have."

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far