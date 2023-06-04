“You helped me from day one” - Lionel Messi responds to PSG superstar’s emotional farewell message on Instagram

Lionel Messi has responded to Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) midfielder Marco Verratti's farewell message on Instagram.

Messi made his final bow as a Parisian player in the side's 3-2 defeat to Clermont Foot yesterday (June 3). The Argentine icon is leaving the club when his contract expires at the end of this month.

Verratti has lauded the legendary forward upon his departure from the Parc des Princes. He wished Messi luck as he embarks on a new adventure in his illustrious career. The Italian posted an image of the duo on his Instagram account with the caption:

"As a player you are the best of all but as a person you are even better. Good luck to you and your family in your new experience. It was great to share these 2 years with you."

Lionel Messi responded to Verratti's message by thanking the Italian for his help during his two seasons with PSG. He wrote in the comments:

"Thank you very much for everything in these two years. I didn't know you personally and you helped me from day one. It was a pleasure to have shared the field with you and much more everything lived abroad, Marco! Big hug."

The Argentine leaves the Parisians as a two-time Ligue 1 champion. He scored 32 goals and provided 35 assists in 75 games across competitions. It looks like a three-horse race for Messi involving Barcelona, Al Hilal, and Inter Miami.

Saudi Pro League giants Al Hilal are reportedly prepared to offer the 2022 FIFA World Cup winner €400 million per year. They also want to announce his arrival on Tuesday (June 6), meaning Messi will likely have made his decision by then.

Verratti may have bid farewell to the legendary attacker but he could soon be reunited with him. Reports claim that Al-Za'eem are interested in the midfielder and are willing to offer him €60 million per year to arrive at King Fahd International Stadium.

Lionel Messi jeered by fans during his final appearance for PSG

Lionel Messi struggled in his final appearance for PSG.

Lionel Messi's final outing as a PSG player was a disappointing one as the Ligue 1 champions were beaten 3-2 by Clermont Foot at home. The Argentine icon missed a golden opportunity during the game and failed to get on the scoresheet.

The Barcelona legend was also booed by sections of fans at the Parc des Princes. It comes as no surprise as it has been the norm since it was confirmed he would leave the club.

However, Messi's decision to make an unauthorized trip to Saudi Arabia in early May truly put a rift between himself and Parisian fans. He apologized for the saga but has been given a frosty reception from supporters ever since.

