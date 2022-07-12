"You don't keep a player that's not happy" - Ally McCoist insists 'there's no way back' for Cristiano Ronaldo at Manchester United despite ten Hag assurance

Football pundit Ally McCoist does not believe that Cristiano Ronaldo will be a part of the Manchester United squad next season. He insists that there's no point holding onto a player who does not want to be at the club anymore.

The Portuguese ace has handed out a transfer request having grown frustrated at the lack of signings and also due to the absence of Champions League football.

However, Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag is optimistic that Cristiano Ronaldo will join the squad soon and that the striker is part of his plans for next season. The Dutchman will take charge of his first game for his new club, a pre-season friendly against Liverpool in Thailand.

In his press conference before the game, the manager said, via Manchester Evening News (MEN):

"No, we are planning for Cristiano Ronaldo for the season and that's it, and I'm looking forward to working with him. I have read, but what I say is Cristiano is not for sale. He is in our plans and we want success together."

However, Ally McCoist suggests that ten Hag is just trying to do the right thing by taking attention away from the matter.

While conversing with Laura Woods, the pundit said on the talkSPORT program:

"He doesn't want to be there, does he? I know ten Hag's got to say the right thing which he was doing there and we all understand that. But the fact of the matter is, you don't keep a player that's not happy. It could cause 1-2 problems in the dressing room."

talkSPORT @talkSPORT “Ronaldo doesn’t want to be there!”



“Ten Hag has to say the right thing but you don’t keep an unhappy player!”



“He’s more or less said he wants to get away & 9/10 times, there’s no way back!”



Ally McCoist can’t see Cristiano Ronaldo staying at “Ronaldo doesn’t want to be there!”“Ten Hag has to say the right thing but you don’t keep an unhappy player!”“He’s more or less said he wants to get away & 9/10 times, there’s no way back!”Ally McCoist can’t see Cristiano Ronaldo staying at #MUFC ❌ “Ronaldo doesn’t want to be there!”😬 “Ten Hag has to say the right thing but you don’t keep an unhappy player!”👀 “He’s more or less said he wants to get away & 9/10 times, there’s no way back!”Ally McCoist can’t see Cristiano Ronaldo staying at #MUFC 🔴 https://t.co/X6jWmpAviO

Cristiano Ronaldo has not joined his teammates in Thailand for their pre-season tour that will last two-and-a-half weeks. The Manchester United squad will move to Australia after this, and it is unclear whether the Portuguese ace is planning to join them there.

McCoist thinks that the 37-year old striker has already played his last game for the Old Trafford outfit and has reached a point of no return to the club.

The former Scotland international added:

"He's more or less said that he wants to get away, and 9/10 times, there's no way back."

Cristiano Ronaldo's entourage impressed with Manchester United CEO

Red Devils CEO Richard Arnold has been making attempts to convince the five-time Ballon d'Or winner to withdraw his transfer request.

The Times reported that Arnold seems to be succeeding in his efforts and has managed to impress the 37-year old striker's camp.

The Portuguese international has been linked with Chelsea, Bayern Munich, and other European clubs since he made himself available in the transfer market. It remains to be seen whether the Manchester United CEO will be able to convince Cristiano Ronaldo to change his mind and play in the Europa League next season.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far