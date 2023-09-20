“You know more about this” – Eduardo Camavinga responds after reporter asks him about Kylian Mbappe joining Real Madrid

Real Madrid midfielder Eduardo Camavinga provided an interesting response to a question about his compatriot Kylian Mbappe potentially joining the Los Blancos.

Mbappe, 24, is in the final year of his contract at Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), where he faces an uncertain future. The 2018 FIFA World Cup winner sent a letter to the club recently that he won't extend his current deal beyond 2024.

That enraged the Parisians hierarchy, who froze Mbappe out of the first team. He was left out of the pre-season tour of Japan and also missed the Ligue 1 season opener. However, following behind-the-scenes talks between player and club, Mbappe returned to the first-team fold, but his future at the club remains uncertain.

As per transfer expert Fabrizio Romano (via BoboTV), Mbappe is expected to join Real Madrid on a free transfer next summer.

Expand Tweet

Meanwhile, Camavinga said before Real Madrid's UEFA Champions League opener at home to Union Berlin on Wednesday (September 21) that he has no update on Mbappe's impending arrival in Madrid:

“Have I talked to Mbappe? You know more about this topic than I do,” Camavinga told reporters (via PSGTALK). “I don’t know anything. I think it’s just that you know more about this.”

How has Real Madrid-target Kylian Mbappe fared for PSG this season?

Kylian Mbappe

Kylian Mbappe has had a sizzling start to his 2023-24 season despite missing PSG's goalless draw at home to Lorient on August 13.

The 24-year-old returned to the first-team fold ahead of the Ligue 1 game at Toulouse. Mbappe opened the scoring from the spot before the hosts hit back three minutes from time to force a share of the spoils.

Mbappe then played a key role as Luis Enrique registered his first competitive win as PSG boss. The Ligue 1 giants beat Lens 3-1 at home, with their all-time top scorer starring with a brace.

The 2018 FIFA World Cup winner then scored braces in the 4-1 league win at Olympique Lyon and the 3-2 home defeat to Nice. On Tuesday (September 19), the 24-year-old Mbappe scored from the spot in PSG's 2-0 UEFA Champions League home win over Borussia Dortmund.

It was his seventh goal in five games across competitions this season and his 41st in 62 Champions League games.