"You have to listen to your mum" - Former Liverpool star urges PSG's Kylian Mbappe to be a 'good boy' and join the Anfield club

Former France forward Djibril Cisse has urged Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star Kylian Mbappe to listen to his mother and join her favorite club, Liverpool. In an old interview, Mbappe revealed that his mom loved Liverpool and that he even had talks with the club before joining Les Parisiens from Monaco in 2017.

Kylian Mbappe snubbed Real Madrid to pen a new three-year contract with PSG last summer. However, after the Parisians’ Champions League Round-of-16 elimination (3-0 aggregate defeat) at the hands of Bayern Munich, rumors about the Frenchman’s future have started gaining momentum.

Real Madrid have once again been linked, but Cisse wants his countryman to snub Los Blancos for the second time and join the 19-time English champions, Liverpool. Speaking to bettingsites.co.uk, the former Red said:

“Mbappe said himself he wants to win titles and big trophies but that he means the Champions League. He’s not going to lie to anyone – he wants to lift that trophy. Mbappe is a player who deserves to play big nights and Champions League football – but, even though PSG will be playing in the competition for many years, I don’t think the current side is strong enough to win it.”

Cisse claimed that Mbappe would be perfect for English football and backed him to join his mother’s favorite club, Liverpool.

Cisse added:

“I’d love to see Mbappe at Liverpool. I think Mbappe is made for English football. I know he loves Real Madrid and has been linked with them and I think he wants to go. But to see him at Anfield – he would cause a lot of damage in the Premier League. Mbappe’s mum loves Liverpool – as a good boy you have to listen to your mum!”

To even have a shot at signing Kylian Mbappe, Jurgen Klopp’s side must pull their socks up and push for a top-four finish in the Premier League. They are currently sixth in the Premier League standings, sitting seven points adrift of fourth-placed Tottenham Hotspur.

Bayern Munich legend criticizes Kylian Mbappe’s performance in PSG’s Champions League exit

Bayern Munich icon Philipp Lahm has criticized Kylian Mbappe’s display in PSG’s Champions League Round-of-16 defeat to Bayern Munich. Lahm claimed that the superstar forward simply waited for the ball to come to him in the second leg, cutting a frustrating figure in his team’s 2-0 defeat in Munich.

Speaking to Sport Bild, the 2014 World Cup winner said:

"In Munich he just waited for the ball to fall at his feet. I have no imagination of how Mbappe's career should flourish in Paris."

Kylian Mbappe lacked imagination in front of goal at the Allianz Arena, with him ending the match with zero chances created, only one attempt on target, and zero completed dribbles.

