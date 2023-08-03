“You’ll get the hang of spelling Szoboszlai eventually” - RB Leipzig troll Liverpool as Reds misspell new signing’s name in home kit

RB Leipzig took a friendly dig at Liverpool for misspelling Dominik Szoboszlai's name on their kit in a pre-season friendly on Wednesday, August 2.

The Reds lost 4-3 against Bayern Munich in the pre-season clash at the Singapore National Stadium Cody Gakpo opened the scoring for the Merseysiders in the second minute.

Liverpool uploaded a picture on their Twitter handle showing Gakpo celebrating with Alexis Mac Allister and Diogo Jota. Szoboszlai was seen walking towards them, but the name on his shirt read "Szosbozlai."

Leipzig, where the Hungarian midfielder spent two years before his move this summer, took a dig at the Reds for the spelling error. Retweeting the aforementioned picture, the German side wrote:

"You'll get the hang of spelling Szoboszlai eventually, trust us"

Szoboszlai joined RB Leipzig from Red Bull Salzburg in January 2021. He made 91 appearances for the German side across competitions, scoring 20 goals and providing 22 assists.

Liverpool, who're looking to strengthen their midfield this summer, triggered the Hungarian midfielder's €70 million release clause last month. Szoboszlai has featured in three pre-season games, putting in decent performances.

He's one of the Reds' two signings this summer. They also brought in Alexis Mac Allister from Brighton & Hove Albion for over €40 million. As per transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, the Merseysiders are also preparing another bid for Southampton's Romeo Lavia after having their first bid rejected.

Liverpool's Dominik Szoboszlai opens up on playing at Anfield and under Jurgen Klopp

Dominik Szoboszlai is yet to play for Liverpool at Anfield, but he did play at the iconic stadium for Red Bull Salzburg in 2019. The Reds won 4-3 in the UEFA Champions League group game back then.

The Hungary international recently spoke to the club media, explaining his experience of playing at Anfield:

“It’s one of the best stadiums I ever played in, and I have played in a lot of stadiums. The fans were unbelievable. The players were unbelievable as well. And the manager, this desire he has is crazy, and I like it.”

Szoboszlai also shared his thoughts on playing under manager Jurgen Klopp, noting the German's passion and energy:

“Of course, he is a nice guy and a good personality, but how it feels, the energy that he has next to the pitch. … it’s like he would play with us. I think sometimes he would just run on the pitch and tackle!”

Liverpool will conclude their pre-season against Darmstadt on August 7. Szoboszlai could then make his competitive debut against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge in their 2023-24 Premier League opener six days later.