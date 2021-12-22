"You never know with PSG" - Ligue 1 star's agent says 'it's normal' that big clubs are interested in his client

Jonathan David’s agent Nick Mavromaras has not ruled out a move to PSG, stating he’s not surprised to see big clubs coming after his client. Jonathan David has been leading Ligue 1’s goalscoring chart this season, netting 11 goals in 17 appearances.

With Kylian Mbappe’s future still undecided, PSG are reportedly looking for alternatives in the market. The Frenchman, who wanted to leave the club in the summer, has not extended his contract with PSG and looks destined for a transfer next year. The 2018 World Cup winner will be out of contract in June but can negotiate directly with other clubs from January itself.

Get French Football News @GFFN

bit.ly/3mLMykL This will be Jonathan David's last season with Lille, says the player's agent: "Jonathan isn't going to show it, but he knows he's one of the best young forwards in the world." (Radio Canada) This will be Jonathan David's last season with Lille, says the player's agent: "Jonathan isn't going to show it, but he knows he's one of the best young forwards in the world." (Radio Canada)bit.ly/3mLMykL

PSG will try to tie him down to a contract until the final day, but it would be wise for the Parisians to consider other options as well. Since Kylian Mbappe has been PSG’s primary goal-getter for the last couple of seasons, PSG will primarily target a prolific scorer as his replacement. David, who has been in exceptional form this season, fits the bill perfectly.

David is unhappy with the situation at Lille and is eager to leave from the club next summer. The player has no intention of moving mid-season and wants to give his all for Lille until the final day of the current campaign.

Most of the top clubs have spotted David’s brilliance in front of goal and are keen to land him next year. The player’s agent, Nick Mavromaras, wants his client to move to the Premier League or La Liga, but he hasn’t ruled out PSG as well.

Speaking to Radio-Canada (via Dailymercato.com), Mavromaras said:

“You never know, with Paris Saint-Germain or the big Italian clubs. It is normal that all these big clubs are interested in the top scorer in Ligue 1, but I can tell you that today, there is no official offer. "

Kylian Mbappe is the second-highest goalscorer in Ligue 1 this season, netting nine goals in 17 appearances.

Former Lens president advises PSG to make Lionel Messi their key man

Former Lens president Gervais Martel has backed PSG to win the Champions League, urging them to adapt to Lionel Messi’s style of play. Martel believes PSG will have the best version of Messi now that the Argentine has gathered a bit of momentum.

Squawka Football @Squawka ON THIS DAY: In 2012, Lionel Messi set a new world record for the most goals scored in a calendar year:



◎ 69 games

◉ 91 goals



December 22nd is a special day for the Argentine. 🇦🇷 ON THIS DAY: In 2012, Lionel Messi set a new world record for the most goals scored in a calendar year:◎ 69 games◉ 91 goals December 22nd is a special day for the Argentine. 🇦🇷 https://t.co/k44rRGk7hJ

Also Read Article Continues below

Martel has advised the Parisians to feed the ball to Messi in key areas and let him take care of the rest. So far, Messi has been in scintillating form for PSG in the Champions League, bagging five goals in as many games in Europe.

Edited by Diptanil Roy