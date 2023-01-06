"You can't organize or set up to stop him" - PSG superstar Lionel Messi can only be stopped by 'prayer' says Kieran Trippier 

Newcastle United defender Kieran Trippier has disclosed the advice he received from his former Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone about Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Lionel Messi. Trippier has claimed that even Simeone was clueless when it came to stopping Messi and only asked his players to pray for the best when facing him.

England international Trippier spent two-and-a-half years at Atletico Madrid before signing for Newcastle United in January 2022. He faced Messi five times during his time at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium, winning twice, losing twice, and seeing out a draw.

Speaking to Goal while making an appearance on Kit Collector, Trippier talked about how Atletico Madrid coach Simeone set up against Lionel Messi, admitting that it was mostly in god’s hands. When asked if the PSG ace could be stopped, Trippier said:

“You can't to be fair.

“It's funny because obviously Simeone was the manager [and] they are both Argentinian. Even he would say before the meetings, just basically 'pray.' You just can't do anything. You can't organise or set up to stop him because he's that unique.”

Barcelona legend Lionel Messi has faced Atletico Madrid 43 times in his career thus far, recording 24 wins and enduring only eight defeats (11 draws). He has scored 32 times and claimed nine assists.

PSG coach Christophe Galtier confirms Lionel Messi will not take part in upcoming French Cup tie

Lionel Messi will not travel with PSG for their round-of-64 clash against minnows Chateauroux on 6 January, manager Christophe Galtier has confirmed. Speaking to the press on Thursday (5 January), Galtier said of Messi’s availability:

“We want him to rest up and spend time settling with his family, he definitely won't play tomorrow (Friday).”

The manager, however, confirmed that he was expecting to see Messi back in action for PSG’s clash against Angers on 11 January.

Galtier added:

“I've spoken to him and we hope to work it out so he'll be available for the next game.”

Messi, who won the FIFA Golden Ball at the 2022 World Cup for his role in guiding Argentina to glory, returned to the training pitch on 4 January. He received a guard of honor from the players and staff and was given a special award by Sporting Director Luis Campos for his World Cup heroics.

