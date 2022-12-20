“You’re not entitled to winning” – Tom Brady sends classy message to Kylian Mbappe after FIFA World Cup heartbreak 

NFL legend Tom Brady has shown empathy towards France superstar Kylian Mbappe after Les Bleus’ 2022 FIFA World Cup final defeat to Argentina on Sunday (December 18).

Mbappe became the first player since Geoff Hurst (1966) to score a hat-trick in a FIFA World Cup final. Unfortunately for the PSG superstar, his treble was not enough to propel Les Bleus to glory, as the holders fell to a 4-2 defeat on penalties (3-3 after extra time).

Richard Amofa @RichardAmofa Imagine if Mbappe scored from this run in the 123rd minute, with the last play of the World Cup Final Imagine if Mbappe scored from this run in the 123rd minute, with the last play of the World Cup Final https://t.co/dl5cmJWnP2

Brady, who has lost eight games in a season as a starter for the first time in his career, sent Kylian Mbappe a consolatory message after his heartbreak. Widely regarded as one of the greatest athletes of all time, Brady said that he learned humility and empathy through his woes this season.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback said that he has empathy towards people who struggle despite trying their best, adding that nothing in life is guaranteed. Speaking to Joe Burrow and Co., He said:

“I have a lot more empathy for guys who are putting in a lot more time and energy, and things aren't going their way. That could be not just a football player. That's anyone in their job. That could be the guy working at UPS. That could be the guy working in the military. That could be the guy working in the sales office."

The 45-year-old continued:

“That could be Kylian Mbappe, who scored three goals in the World Cup (final). And you know what? The (French) team didn't win. That's life. You're not entitled to winning. No one is guaranteed winning. No one is guaranteed tomorrow. The sun came up today, and you're going to try and make this the best day you can.”

Kylian Mbappe ended the tournament with eight goals, winning the Golden Boot for his exploits. Lionel Messi finished second in the race with seven strikes but won the Golden Ball for his stellar display throughout the tournament.

PSG send heartwarming message to Kylian Mbappe after France's FIFA World Cup final defeat

A day after France fell to a heartbreaking defeat at the 2022 FIFA World Cup final, Kylian Mbappe took to social media to post an encouraging message.

Posting an image of himself (with his Golden Boot) walking past the World Cup, Mbappe pledged that France would bounce back and return to the podium.

Paris Saint-Germain's Instagram page showed the superstar their support, saying that they're proud of him. The post read:

“Thank you, Kylian. We're very proud of you ❤️💙”

PSG will play a friendly against Quevilly-Rouen on Tuesday (December 20) before resuming competitive action with a Ligue 1 clash with Strasbourg eight days later.

