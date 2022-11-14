“You’re now destroying your legacy” – Pundit warns Cristiano Ronaldo after ‘embarrassing’ interview against Manchester United

Richard Keys has claimed that Cristiano Ronaldo is tarnishing his legacy after the Manchester United superstar made shocking claims in an interview with Piers Morgan.

Manchester United earned a 2-1 win against Fulham in their final Premier League match before the 2022 FIFA World Cup on Sunday (13th November). However, it was Cristiano Ronaldo, who was not in the matchday squad, who grabbed headlines after the game.

The 37-year-old claimed that the Red Devils have betrayed him in an explosive interview with Morgan. He launched a scathing attack on manager Erik ten Hag and also blasted former teammate Wayne Rooney.

A lot has been said about the interview, with people talking both in favor of and against Ronaldo. Keys is among those who have been left disappointed with the five-time Ballon d'Or winner's antics.

The BeIN Sports commentator labeled Ronaldo's interview with Morgan 'embarrassing'. He also warned the player that his behavior will only make things worse for him. Keys wrote on his blog:

"You’re now destroying your legacy. Whinging, whining and refusing to play for your club does you no favors and the interview with Piers Morgan that I’m reading about this morning is embarrassing."

Addressing Cristiano Ronaldo personally, Keys claimed that age has finally caught up to the Portuguese icon. He also urged the forward to accept whatever playing time he is getting at Manchester United. He wrote:

"Here’s the harsh truth - your time has gone. You’re no longer what you were. Your powers have faded. You can’t push back time."

"You’re at an age now where you should accept that your role is that of cameo - come on for 30 mins every week and enjoy yourself. Turn a game for United or add a couple of goals to a solid win. That’s it. No more. No less."

What next for Cristiano Ronaldo and Manchester United?

The Red Devils have notably addressed Cristiano Ronaldo's interview with Morgan in an official statement. The club have clarified that they will make a decision regarding it after evaluating the 'full facts'.

Meanwhile, many believe the former Real Madrid superstar has played his last match for the Old Trafford outfit. Several fans do not expect him to return to the club after the FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

It appears some Manchester United players will even be happy to see Cristiano Ronaldo leave. It now remains to be seen where his future lies.

