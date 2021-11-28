"You all say it's a robbery" - Patrice Evra confirms the 2021 Ballon d'Or winner

Manchester United icon Patrice Evra has confirmed in an Instagram post that Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Lionel Messi is all set to win his seventh Ballon d'Or at the gala tomorrow.

In a rather foul-mouthed post, Evra seemingly confirmed that the Argentine great is set to get his hands on the award ahead of the likes of Robert Lewandowski, Jorginho, Cristiano Ronaldo, Mohamed Salah and others.

"Congratulations to @leomessi for winning another ballon d’or 🔥 👏🏼🙏🏽 también la gente que no me entiendo cuando hablo que me chupa la djudju 😂😎 #ilovethisgame #positive4evra #argentina ♥️"

"When I talk it’s because @cristiano is my brother and when I told you the future you all say it’s a robbery 😳😂😂 I love you all ❤️"

Evra is one of the most outspoken footballers of his generation and his comments on the eve of the Ballon d'Or ceremony have caused quite the stir on social media. The Frenchman, who was teammates with Cristiano Ronaldo at Manchester United, confirmed that Messi is set to create history by winning the Ballon d'Or yet again, this time as a PSG player.

Evra takes social media by storm with controversial Ballon d'Or post

Evra's post received worldwide attention as fans across the world flooded his comments section. Ronaldo's ardent fans were particularly unimpressed by his Ballon d'Or leak, as Evra congratulated Messi for his historic achievement.

The 2021 Ballon d'Or ceremony is set to take place on the 29th of November, with Messi one of the favorites to win it. Lewandowski and Jorginho also have a strong case to get their hands on the prized accolade, but Messi's historic Copa America 2021 triumph could well turn the tide in his favor.

Evra has confirmed that Messi is the winner of the 2021 Ballon d'Or, but the Frenchman is an enigmatic figure in world football and his words, along with the rest of the leaks that could well come out in the next few hours, should be taken with a pinch of salt.

Will Lionel Messi win the 2021 Ballon d'Or? Will Robert Lewandowski get his hands on the prize after missing out on it in 2020? Only time will tell.

