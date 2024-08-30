"You cannot tell me this isn't scripted", "Losing 3 games for sure" - Fans react as Manchester United learn Europa League opponents

Fans reacted to Manchester United's list of opponents in the 2024-25 UEFA Europa League after the draw on Friday (August 30). Like the UEFA Champions League, the UEFA Europa League will also have a 36-team format with each side playing four home and as many away games in the group phase.

Erik ten Hag's side face Rangers, PAOK FC, FK Bodo/Glimt and Twente at Old Trafford. The Red Devils face Porto, Fenerbahce, Viktoria Plzen and FCSB in their four away fixtures.

One of the most interesting clashes will be Manchester United going up against their former boss Jose Mourinho's Fenerbahce.

The 'Special One' managed the Red Devils from 2016 to 2018, leading them in 144 games and winning 84. Jose Mourinho was the last manager who brought European glory to Manchester United, bagging the Europa League in 2017 after beating Ajax in the final.

Fans discussed the iconic clash on X (formerly Twitter), talking about the Red Devil's chances to qualify for the knockouts. Some of the popular reactions are as follows:

"Fenerbahce away lmao, you cannot tell me this isn't scripted," wrote one fan on X.

"We losing 3 games for sure," opined another.

"Away to Fernebache is going to be interesting; Mourinho, Fred and Amrabat aren't going to make it easy for us," tweeted another Manchester United fan.

One fan talked about the geographical locations of the away fixtures, pointing out that the team will have to travel extensively to play the matches.

"Apart from Porto. Those away trips are far. Czechia, Turkey, and Romania. Gonna be tough after those matches to get fitness back up," said one fan.

"Ten Hag isn't winning against Mourinho," announced another.

"Ten Hag should be sack if he doesn’t top this group," inferred one supporter on X.

The Red Devils start their Europa League campaign on September 25.

"We are happy with him" - Erik ten Hag gives update on Manchester United's Jadon Sancho

Manchester United attacker Jadon SAncho

The Jadon Sancho situation is one of the hottest topics on deadline day (August 30).

The Englishman returned to Old Trafford after spending the second half of last season at his former club Borussia Dortmund. Red Devils boss Erik ten Hag spoke about the future of Sancho ahead of the Liverpool Premier League match on Sunday (September 1) at Old Trafford.

"He is playing (in the) squad, and we are happy with him. We need a good squad. We need depth. We have to play many games until January. After the break, we play every third day so we need options," said Ten Hag (via Manchester Evening News).

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has said that Chelsea are in talks with the Red Devils after Sancho greenlit the transfer. According to Romano, Sancho is keen on moving to Stamford Bridge after Juventus reportedly pulled out of the race.

Jadon Sancho has struggled to live up to his £72 million price tag since joining Manchester United from Dortmund in 2021. In 83 games across competitions, the Englishman has recorded just 12 goals and six assists.

