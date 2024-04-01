“You’ve got to be a certain type of character” - Troy Deeney names surprise manager as replacement for Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool

In January 2024, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp announced his decision to leave the club at the end of this season. The German tactician stated that he needs a sabbatical after an incredibly successful nine-year stint at Anfield.

Since Klopp's announcement, the search and speculation about the new manager for The Reds has been the talk of the footballing world.

As Klopp's final season at the helm of Liverpool nears its end, former Watford striker Troy Deeney spoke to talkSPORT on the topic and said (via Rousing The Kop):

"You’re inheriting people who are used to winning, they’re all internationals. It’s a good one but also it can be a real big shoe to fill, so you’ve got to be a certain type of character."

Troy Deeney also named a potential replacement for the Liverpool managerial job, which came as a surprise to most. He told talkSPORT:

"I’m going to throw a name at you, I think they need a coach next year more than a manager, so I’m going to say Gary O’Neil."

Gary O'Neil is currently the head coach of Premier League club Wolverhampton Wanderers. He was appointed by the club in August 2023. The English tactician was earlier in charge of AFC Bournemouth from 2022 to 2023.

Xabi Alonso reportedly snubbed offer to become Liverpool's next manager

As per reports, Spanish manager Xabi Alonso, who is currently the head coach of Bundesliga club Bayer Leverkusen, turned down offers from Liverpool and Bayern Munich. He has decided to hold his current position and continue at Bayer Leverkusen for the 2024/25 season.

Expand Tweet

Since the announcement of his decision, a lot of names have been linked with the upcoming managerial opening at Liverpool, including Portuguese manager Ruben Amorim. He is currently the head coach of Sporting CP, who are atop the Primeira Liga standings.

Expand Tweet

However, with about eight weeks remaining of the 2023–24 Premier League season, it remains to be seen who Liverpool will appoint as their new manager.

Following their victory against Brighton & Hove Albion on Sunday, the Reds are now at the top of the Premier League table with 67 points. Arsenal are second with 65 points, followed by Manchester City with 64.

Liverpool are scheduled to face Sheffield United on Thursday, April 4, in the Premier League.

Poll : Will Xabi Alonso regret turning down Liverpool offer? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion