"Zero contact with Barcelona" - Club director invites Chelsea offer for 23-year-old defender 

Sevilla's Director of Football Monchi has invited Premier League giants Chelsea to make a move for Jules Kounde by name-dropping Barcelona.

Monchi has stated that Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez wants to pair the Frenchman up with Ronald Araujo at the heart of the defense.

However, the transfer mastermind has claimed that Barcelona are yet to get in touch with Sevilla for the 23-year-old's signing. The Spaniard told Onda Cero, as quoted by 90Min:

"Xavi has good taste, wanting [Ronald] Araujo and Kounde as his central defenders, they'd be a great partnership."

"But so far, there has been zero contact with Barcelona."

Monchi has also invited Chelsea to make their approach for the coveted France international. He added:

"I know that Chelsea have to look for two central defenders, and the interest in Kounde comes from England and other countries.

"I would have to be a fortune teller to know what is going to happen."

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #Sevilla



“I understand Xavi as Araújo and Koundé together would be great but there’s nothing. Marcão? He’s one of many options in my list”, he added on Galatasaray’s CB. Sevilla director Monchi: “There are zero contacts with Barcelona for Jules Koundé. No talks ongoing”.“I understand Xavi as Araújo and Koundé together would be great but there’s nothing. Marcão? He’s one of many options in my list”, he added on Galatasaray’s CB. Sevilla director Monchi: “There are zero contacts with Barcelona for Jules Koundé. No talks ongoing”. ⚪️🔴 #Sevilla“I understand Xavi as Araújo and Koundé together would be great but there’s nothing. Marcão? He’s one of many options in my list”, he added on Galatasaray’s CB.

As claimed by 90Min, Chelsea's previous management were desperate to land Kounde, who is keen to join them, having chased him for more than a year. However, the player's representatives are frustrated with the stagnation as well.

The Blues were expected to make the Frenchman their first signing this summer, having failed to land him in 2021.

However, interest from the West London club has somewhat cooled down in recent weeks, after making several big changes to their hierarchy with new ownership in place.

The situation has offered Barcelona an opportunity to sneak in and hijack Kounde's signature. However, the report mentions that they are looking at cheaper options due to their financial constraints.

Chelsea need to act soon as they are being left behind by rivals in the transfer market

Chelsea are yet to make their first signing of the summer, whereas every other top Premier League club has strengthened significantly.

The Blues were close to landing Raphinha from Leeds United but Barcelona are set to hijack the deal, as per talkSPORT. They have been linked with a sensational move for Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo.

According to aforementioned 90min report, Juventus defender Matthijs de Ligt is also attracting interest from Stamford Bridge.

The Blues have plenty of work to do in the transfer market with their attack and defense both desperately needing reinforcements. Thomas Tuchel needs to take a quicker approach in the market considering all of the rivals have all strengthened significantly already.

Where does Haaland rank in Paul Merson's 5 best Premier League transfers so far? Click here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far