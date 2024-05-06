Zinedine Zidane to Bayern Munich? Real Madrid legend finally breaks silence on speculation

Zinedine Zidane has confirmed that he will not be taking charge of Bayern Munich. The Frenchman will be attending the UEFA Champions League clash at Santiago Bernabeu this week to cheer for his former side, Real Madrid.

Speaking to SkyDE, Zidane claimed that he was not in the running to become Thomas Tuchel's replacement. He added that Real Madrid would find it hard against Bayern Munich in the second leg, saying:

"No, it will not happen. I'm going to watch the game, I will cheer for Real Madrid and hopefully Real Madrid will win. It will be a difficult game."

Despite rejecting all offers that have come his way, Zidane has not shut the door on becoming a manager soon.

He told Telefoot in September 2023:

"Yes. I have a lot (left to give), or at least something. I want to continue along this path. I want to continue. I still have this flame. It's my passion, football. I'm (almost) 50 years old, fulfilled, I'm happy, that's the most important thing."

Reports have suggested that Juventus, Paris Saint-Germain, Marseille, Manchester United, and Chelsea had approached the Frenchman, but they were all rebuffed.

Bayern Munich face another setback in managerial hunt

Zinedine Zidane became the latest manager to reject the Bayern Munich links this week after Ralf Rangnick revealed his decision in a recent press conference.

Bayern sporting director Max Eberl has stated that they are still calm about the hunt and told Sky Sports:

"We try to stay calm. We've always had a consensus on the decisions we've made so far and that will remain the case. We have been working very, very hard on finding a new coach. We've always said that we'll try to do it as quickly as possible, but also ensure that we find the suitable candidate. And if a candidate we would have liked to have turns us down, then we'll have to continue our search for a little longer. But we will find the right coach."

Xabi Alonso was the first to reject the job and was followed by Julian Nagelsmann and Unai Emery.

Benfica manager Roger Schmidt, Brighton & Hove Albion's Roberto De Zerbi, former Real Madrid and Wolverhampton manager Julen Lopetegui, and Manchester United's Erik ten Hag have been linked with the Bayern Munich job.