Neymar News: Former PSG star David Ginola feels the Brazilian should leave if he doesn't respect the club

What's the story?

Former Paris Saint-Germain star David Ginola has given his thoughts on Neymar's current situation with the Ligue 1 giants and has urged the Brazilian forward to leave if he does not respect the club.

In case you didn't know...

Neymar's relationship with PSG and their fans is deteriorating by the day as speculation surrounding his imminent departure continues to build up.

The Brazil international has been reported to be desperate to leave the club but has expressed his desire in controversial ways that have infuriated the PSG fans.

Last month, the 27-year-old superstar revealed that his best memory as a football player was defeating PSG with former club Barcelona in the 2016-17 edition of the UEFA Champions League.

The French giants suffered a 6-5 aggregate defeat as the Blaugrana established a phenomenal comeback to overturn their four-goal deficit from the first leg. Neymar scored a brace during the game, courtesy of a free-kick and a spot-kick, and registered the assist for Sergi Roberto's late winner.

The former Barcelona star said,

"The comeback for Barcelona against PSG. What we felt when we scored the sixth goal... I never felt something like this. It was incredible."

"When we won against PSG with Barcelona, it was completely…we all went crazy afterward. I believe it was the best possible feeling for all of us."

The heart of the matter

Ginola has urged Neymar to leave PSG if he does not respect the club and has blamed him for the abuse he received from the fans during the club's Ligue 1 opener against Nîmes Olympique at the Parc des Princes on Sunday.

Abusive chants and banners with messages such as "Neymar Casse toi" ("Neymar get lost") were seen and heard throughout the game, despite the former Barcelona star's absence from the squad.

Ginola has addressed the situation telling France Info via SPORT,

"It's a huge disappointment to see those insults from fans because there's a thin line between love and hate. They are becoming more and more impatient because they were promised great things.

"The insults, the whistles... they were too much, it's inexcusable. At the end of the day, Neymar is to blame. He's a symbolic player here. When the supporters here Neymar says: 'My best memory as a footballer is when Barça came back against PSG' it was cruel and hurt every (PSG) supporter.

"If a player doesn't respect the club or its values, they should leave."

What's next?

Barcelona are believed to have begun negotiating with PSG for Neymar's return and it remains to be seen how the saga will pan out in the coming days.