Nice vs Monaco prediction, preview, team news and more | Coupe de France 2020-21

The Coupe de France is back in action this weekend with a set of round-of-32 matches as Nice take on Monaco at the Allianz Riviera Stadium on Sunday. Monaco have been excellent in recent weeks and are the favourites to win this game.

Nice are currently in 11th place in the Ligue 1 standings and will have to work hard to stand a chance in this fixture. The home side has managed to arrest a recent slump and its two recent victories will hold the team in good stead ahead of this encounter.

Monaco's excellent run of results has given Niko Kovac an outside chance of winning the Ligue 1 this season. Les Monegasques did suffer a shock 1-0 defeat against Strasbourg last weekend and have a point to prove going into this fixture.

Nice vs Monaco Head-to-Head

Monaco have a good record against Nice and have won 17 matches out of a total of 39 games played between the two teams. Nice have managed 13 victories against Monaco and can potentially trouble their opponents in this match.

The previous meeting between these two sides took place earlier this year and ended in a 2-1 victory for Monaco. Nice gave a good account of themselves on the day and will want to take it up a notch this weekend.

Nice form guide: W-W-L-L-L

Monaco form guide: L-W-W-D-W

Nice vs Monaco Team News

Nice need to win this game

Nice

Dante, Rony Lopes, and Jeff-Reine Adelaide are injured at the moment and will be unable to play a part for Nice this week. Morgan Schneiderlin has recovered from his injury and will be available for selection against Monaco.

Injured: Dante, Rony Lopes, Jeff-Reine Adelaide

Doubtful: Danilo

Suspended: None

Cesc Fabregas is unavailable for this game

Monaco

Aleksandr Golovin and Benjamin Lecomte have recovered from their knocks and are available for selection in this game. Cesc Fabregas and Gelson Martins remain injured, however, and are sidelined for this match.

Injured: Cesc Fabregas, Gelson Martins

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Nice vs Monaco Predicted XI

Nice Predicted XI (3-5-2): Walter Daniel Benítez; Robson Bambu, William Saliba, Flavius Daniliuc; Hicham Boudaoui, Pierre Lees-Melou, Morgan Scheiderlin, Hassane Kamara, Youcef Atal; Amine Gouiri, Kasper Dolberg

Monaco Predicted XI (4-4-2): Benjamin Lecomte; Caio Henrique, Benoit Badiashile, Guillermo Maripan, Djibril Sidibe; Aleksandr Golovin, Aurelien Tchouameni, Youssouf Fofana, Sofiane Diop; Kevin Volland, Wissam Ben Yedder

Nice vs Monaco Prediction

Monaco have been a force to reckon with under Niko Kovac this season and will be intent on making the most of their purple patch this season. Les Monegasques were not at their best against Strasbourg this week and will need to make a statement in this fixture.

Nice did manage to pull off an upset against Rennes last month and will need a similar effort this weekend. Monaco have better players in their ranks, however, and should be able to win this match.

Prediction: Nice 1-2 Monaco

