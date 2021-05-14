Nimes vs Lyon prediction, preview, team news and more | Ligue 1 2020-21

The Ligue 1 is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as Lyon take on Nimes at the Stade des Costieres on Sunday. Lyon have been impressive this season and hold the upper hand going into this game.

Nimes are in 19th place in the Ligue 1 standings at the moment and have endured a difficult campaign. The home side faves an intense relegation battle this month and cannot afford to drop points in this match.

Lyon, on the other hand, have had an impressive season but will need to fight Monaco for a top-three finish. Les Gones have been inconsistent in recent weeks and will need to take it up a notch this weekend.

"He has a crazy amount of talent," says @RudiGarcia on @Rayan_Cherki. "He's starting to become decisive. Even with only a little bit of playing time, he can make a difference." 🔴🔵 pic.twitter.com/OrGEAiSSzT — Olympique Lyonnais 🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@OL_English) May 14, 2021

Nimes vs Lyon Head-to-Head

Lyon have an impeccable record against Nimes and have won four out of five games played between the two teams. Nimes have never defeated Lyon in an official fixture and will want to make history this weekend.

The previous meeting between the two French sides took place in September last year and ended in a 0-0 stalemate. Lyon missed several chances on the day and will need to be more clinical in this match.

Nimes form guide in Ligue 1: W-D-L-D-D

Lyon form guide in Ligue 1: W-W-L-W-W

Nimes vs Lyon Team News

Nimes need a victory. Image Source: DZ Foot

Nimes

Clement Depres and Adrian Cubas are injured at the moment and will be unable to play a part in this game. Pablo Martinez is also carrying a knock and might not be able to feature in this match.

Injured: Clement Depres, Adrian Cubas

Doubtful: Pablo Martinez

Suspended: None

Lyon have a strong squad

Lyon

Jason Denayer has made progress with his recovery and is likely to feature in this game. Marcelo, Maxence Caqueret, and Mattia De Sciglio served their suspensions against Lorient and are available for this match.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Nimes vs Lyon Predicted XI

Nimes Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Baptiste Reynet; Birger Meling, Loick Landre, Kelyan Guessoum, Gaetan Paquiez; Lucas Deaux, Sidy Sarr; Yassine Benrahou, Renaud Ripart, Zinedine Ferhat; Moussa Kone

🇧🇷 @LucasPaqueta97: "@BrunooG97 is my best friend at OL. We built our friendship because we didn't know each other. It helps us to work well. We're stronger together." pic.twitter.com/wF5YzZMitd — Olympique Lyonnais 🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@OL_English) May 14, 2021

Lyon Predicted XI (4-3-3): Anthony Lopes; Maxwel Cornet, Jason Denayer, Sinaly Diomande, Leo Dubois; Thiago Mendes, Houssem Aouar, Lucas Paqueta; Karl Toko Ekambi, Tinotenda Kadewere, Memphis Depay

Nimes vs Lyon Prediction

Lyon have excellent players in their ranks but are yet to hit their peak under Rudi Garcia this season. The likes of Memphis Depay and Lucas Paqueta have impressed for Les Gones and will have to step up this weekend.

Nimes have improved in recent weeks and will need to play out of their skins to remain in Ligue 1. Lyon are the better team on paper and should be able to win this match.

Prediction: Nimes 0-2 Lyon

