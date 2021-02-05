Nimes vs Monaco prediction, preview, team news and more | Ligue 1 2020-21

Monaco are back in action in the Ligue 1 this weekend as they take on Nimes in an important clash at the Stade des Costieres on Sunday. Monaco have improved in recent weeks and are the favourites to win this fixture.

Nimes are rooted to the bottom of the Ligue 1 standings at the moment and have endured a miserable campaign so far. The home side suffered a 3-0 defeat against reigning champions Paris Saint-Germain last week and will have to be at its best in this fixture.

Monaco have managed to recover from a slow start to their season and will be intent on a top-four finish this season. Niko Kovac's side is on an excellent run at the moment and will be confident going into this match.

Nimes vs Monaco Head-to-Head

Monaco have a good record against Nimes and have won four games out of a total of 11 games played between the two teams. Nimes have managed two victories against Monaco and can trouble their opponents in this match.

The previous meeting between the two French sides took place in November last year and ended in a comfortable 3-0 victory for Monaco. Kevin Volland got on to the scoresheet on the day and will want to make his mark on this game.

Nimes form guide in Ligue 1: L-L-W-L-L

Monaco form guide in Ligue 1: W-W-W-W-W

Nimes vs Monaco Team News

Nimes

Pablo Martinez and Loick Landre are injured at the moment and will be unable to play a part in this match. Nimes cannot afford to lose another game and will likely set up on the counter against Monaco.

Injured: Pablo Martinez, Loick Landre

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Cesc Fabregas is unavailable for this game

Monaco

Aleksandr Golovin and Benjamin Lecomte have recovered from their knocks and are available for selection in this game. Cesc Fabregas and Gelson Martins remain injured, however, and are sidelined for this match.

Injured: Cesc Fabregas, Gelson Martins

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Nimes vs Monaco Predicted XI

Nimes Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Baptiste Reynet; Birger Meling, Florian Miguel, Anthony Briancon, Sofiane Alakouch; Lucas Deaux, Adrian Cubas; Niclas Eliasson, Renaud Ripart, Zinedine Ferhat; Moussa Kone

Monaco Predicted XI (4-4-2): Benjamin Lecomte; Caio Henrique, Benoit Badiashile, Guillermo Maripan, Djibril Sidibe; Aleksandr Golovin, Aurelien Tchouameni, Youssouf Fofana, Sofiane Diop; Kevin Volland, Wissam Ben Yedder

Nimes vs Monaco Prediction

Monaco have shown tremendous improvement under Niko Kovac this season and will be intent on maintaining their golden streak this weekend. The likes of Wissam Ben Yedder and Kevin Volland have been doing the heavy lifting for Monaco this season and will look forward to this match.

Nimes have endured a difficult Ligue 1 campaign and will need a miracle to avoid relegation at the end of the season. Monaco belong to a different league at the moment and should be able to take all three points away from this fixture.

Prediction: Nimes 1-3 Monaco

