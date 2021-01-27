No Kevin De Bruyne, no problem: Free-scoring Ilkay Gundogan is Manchester City’s new talisman

Most of Manchester City’s players are peaking at the right moment in the season, but none has made a bigger impact in recent weeks than Ilkay Gundogan.

The German midfielder has been in imperious form for Pep Guardiola’s side, with his goals helping Manchester City to the top of the table. While Gundogan is more known for dictating play rather than scoring, he has now added goals to his game as well.

On Tuesday, he scored twice as the Cityzens mauled West Bromwich Albion 5-0 at the Hawthorns. The 30-year-old fired in the opener from outside the box after controlling a pass from Joao Cancelo.

He then showed great composure to slot home his second of the night midway through the first half, dribbling past his marker before slotting home with his left foot.

Ilkay Gundogan is Manchester City’s new talisman

Manchester City fans across the globe are worried about the injury of the talismanic Kevin De Brunye. The Belgian has been the team’s go-to man in midfield and has bailed them out many times.

However, De Brunye’s absence hasn’t been felt at all, thanks to the impressive form of Gundogan. The German has been a source of joy for Manchester City in the middle of the park by demonstrating a high level of intelligence and trickery.

Once a player who played close to the back four, Gundogan is now one of the biggest goal threats in Guardiola’s team. The midfielder is currently on his best scoring run since arriving in the Premier League.

Gundogan's double against West Brom has taken his goal tally in the league to seven in 14 games this season. He is currently among the club’s top scorers after rising to become their talisman in the absence of De Bruyne.

Pep Guardiola’s goal-scoring weapon from midfield

Manchester City have been in impressive form in the last two months. The club have won their last 11 games in all competitions since losing to Tottenham Hotspur on November 21.

During this period, Pep Guardiola has rarely used an out-and-out striker in his line-up. That is because Gabriel Jesus has been in and out of the team, while Sergio Aguero has battled with niggling injuries.

The Spaniard has, therefore, relied on his midfielders and wingers to get the goals. Phil Foden and Gundogan have been impressive in this regard. The German, in particular, has become Guardiola’s goal-scoring weapon from midfield.

Speaking after the win against West Brom, the City boss said that Gundogan has always been this good since joining the club.

“I would say improvement is not the case,” said Guardiola, as quoted by Mancity.com. “Always, he showed this level apart from his first season when he was injured. Every time he plays, he does so at a high level. It doesn't matter where he goes, in the FA Cup third round or the UCL latter stages, he always plays the same. He is always confident. He is a nice guy.”

Manchester City are back to their best, and Gundogan’s form is one of the reasons why they are currently firing at all cylinders. He is currently the new talismanic figure in the team and one of the best players in the Premier League.