North Macedonia 0-3 Netherlands: 5 Talking points as Depay and Wijnaldum ensure 100% record for Oranje | UEFA Euro 2020

The Netherlands maintained their 100% record in the competition as a second-half brace from Georginio Wijnaldum ensured the top spot in UEFA Euro 2020 Group C for Oranje. Memphis Depay also got on the scoresheet before bagging the assists for both of Wijnaldum's goals.

North Macedonia were unlucky to have a goal ruled out for offside by the slimmest of margins and also hit the woodwork within the next 10 minutes. Their luck didn't improve in the second half as they had yet another goal ruled out for offside.

Goran Pandev played his last game for North Macedonia. He helped Ivan Trichkovski with a great through ball in the ninth minute but his well-taken shot past Maarten Stekelenburg was ruled out for offside.

They also hit the woodwork with Aleksandar Trajkovski's effort but lost steam when Depay scored on the counter-attack. Barcelona's latest signing put the Netherlands in the driver's seat at the Amsterdam Arena.

After the opening goal, it was almost a one-way traffic and the visiting side just could not find their feet. Wijnaldum gave the Netherlands a great start after the break as he found the back of the net six minutes into the second half.

Thanks to Depay's strong run, all the new Paris Saint-Germain star had to do was score from six yards out. The duo found space behind the defense yet again and Wijnaldum was able to score from inside the box again. Depay's initial shot was saved by Stole Dimitrievski but it fell kindly for Wijnaldum, who made no mistake in putting the ball into an empty net.

Pandev was given a guard of honor when he was substituted off in the 69th minute. Just three minutes later, North Macedonia had another goal ruled out on account of offside.

As the Netherlands make it three wins in a row, here we take a look at the five talking points from the game.

#5 Lady luck was not on North Macedonia's side tonight

North Macedonia v Netherlands - UEFA Euro 2020: Group C

North Macedonia started the game brightly and almost took a shock lead against the group leaders. The visiting side continued their positive start and took a shot at goal, with Aleksandar Trajkovski's long-range strike bouncing off the inside of the post to safety. They were denied yet again by VAR in the 72nd minute, as Darko Churlinov's goal was chalked off by the assistant referee.

The team was playing for pride, having been ruled out of the qualification race with two back-to-back losses. They did not allow the Dutch team to dominate them, at least in the early stages, and were unlucky to have been denied two clear goalscoring chances.

#4 Memphis Depay takes centre stage for the Netherlands

North Macedonia v Netherlands - UEFA Euro 2020: Group C

Memphis Depay, the man in form for the Netherlands after drawing a blank in the opening game of the tournament, has been involved in four goals for Oranje. He scored the opening goal against North Macedonia in the 24th minute, finishing off a great counter-attacking move.

That goal helped ease some pressure on the Netherlands defenders, who had been beaten twice within the first 20 minutes of the game and were saved only by an offside call and the woodwork.

2 - Memphis Depay has become just the second Dutch player to both score and assist a goal in a game at both the European Championships and World Cup, after Wesley Sneijder. Spearhead. #EURO2020 — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) June 21, 2021

The player recently signed a deal with Barcelona and announced his confirmation with a goal and two assists to confirm the Netherlands place in the round of 16.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Arnav Kholkar