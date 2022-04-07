"Now he has to take the lead" - Didier Drogba offers transfer advice to PSG superstar Kylian Mbappe

Kylian Mbappe is expected to leave PSG when his contract with the Parisians expires at the end of the season, with multiple clubs already showing interest in securing his services. Former Chelsea striker Didier Drogba has advised the winger to "take the lead" and "have fun" at whatever club he chooses to be his next destination.

It's been another prolific outing for Kylian Mbappe this season, having bagged 28 goals and 20 assists for PSG in 38 games across all competitions so far. Didier Drogba ranks the Frenchman among the finest players in the world at the moment, adding that every team would love to have him on their side.

The former Blues forward was quoted as saying, as per Footmercato:

“I think he is unquestionably among the best. He is the player that all clubs want to have in their team, to make a difference."

"Since the beginning of the season, it is he who has held Paris Saint-Germain. Who would refuse a Kylian Mbappé in his team? Today, it is essential. Whatever project he has to turn to, he realizes that it is essential," added Drogba.

There's no denying Mbappe is currently the leader of PSG's team, thanks to his incredible individual brilliance. Didier Drogba has encouraged the winger to continue being a leader wherever he finds himself after leaving the Parisians.

He said:

“Now he has to take the lead. We have seen this year, he wants to take this leadership. Wherever he is, he will have it. Now it's up to him to have fun.”

The Frenchman will become a free agent at the end of the season

Kylian Mbappe could be set to leave PSG for Real Madrid

It is an open secret that Real Madrid are bent on luring Kylian Mbappe to the Parc des Princes. After failing to get the job done last summer, the Spanish giants will try again at the end of the term and this time, their chances are massive.

According to German publication Bild, via AS, the Frenchman has already reached an agreement with Los Blancos to join them on a free transfer in the summer. It remains to be seen how things will unfold in the next two months.

