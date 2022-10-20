"Of course, I thought that I had the opportunity to win the award" - Jamal Musiala breaks silence on losing Kopa Trophy to Barcelona star Gavi

Bayern Munich midfielder Jamal Musiala has spoken out on missing out on the Kopa Trophy to Barcelona midfielder Pablo Gavi at the 2022 Ballon d'Or ceremony.

The Spaniard made history on Monday as he claimed the prestigious Kopa Trophy for being the Best Under-21 Player of the Year. However, many had tipped Musiala to win the coveted prize.

The Kopa Trophy has produced an interesting race this year, with a host of fantastic young talents putting in a great fight for the accolade. Gavi came out on top following his breakthrough with Barcelona and the Spanish national team last season.

However, there were some who believed that the award should have gone to someone else instead. One such person is Bayern Munich manager Julian Nagelsmann, who recently stated that Musiala and Jude Bellingham are more deserving candidates.

The tactician was quoted as saying by Diairo Sport:

“Kopa trophy? Jamal Musiala and Jude Bellingham have had a better season than the winner. From my point of view, the two are ahead of Gavi."

Musiala has finally come out to speak concerning the subject. The attacking midfielder insisted that he has a lot of respect for the Barcelona youngster. He also stated that he will continue to work hard to hope to win games with Bayern.

The Bayern Munich prodigy said during an interview with Sport1:

“Of course, I thought that I had the opportunity to win the award – or Jude. But Gavi is a great player, he had a good season. I have respect for him. I just keep doing my thing and if I get the votes, I get the votes. But I just have to concentrate and win the games here."

The 19-year-old has already made 93 senior appearances for Bayern Munich, registering 23 goals and 15 assists.

Jamal Musiala looking forward to face Gavi and Barcelona

Another epic clash awaits us next week.

Barcelona and Bayern Munich are scheduled to lock horns once again in the UEFA Champions League at Camp Nou next week on October 26. It promises to be an interesting clash between the two clubs and all eyes will be on Musiala and Gavi as they run the show in the center of the pitch.

Speaking ahead of the encounter, the German youngster revealed that he is motivated to come up against the Catalan giants. He said:

“Playing against Barcelona is always a highlight. We’re motivated for every game, but a Champions League game at Camp Nou is a great game. Everyone here wants it and we will do everything to win there.”

Bayern Munich won the first match at the Allianz Arena 2-0 on September 13.

