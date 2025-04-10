Olympique Lyon 2-2 Manchester United: Red Devils player ratings as poor Andre Onana performance grants hosts late equalizer

Andre Onana was Manchester United's Achilles' heel in their 2-2 draw with Olympique Lyon in the first leg of their UEFA Europa League quarterfinal. The two teams clashed at Groupama Stadium on Thursday, April 10.

Ad

The Cameroonian shot-stopper was beaten too easily by a Thiago Almada free kick in the 25th minute. Leny Yoro (45 + 5') and Joshua Zirkzee (88') made amends to put the Red Devils on the path to victory. However, Onana made another mistake in the fifth minute of added time, which Rayan Cherki pounced upon to set up an intriguing clash at Old Trafford next week.

Manchester United player ratings

Andre Onana - 4/10

Ad

Trending

Andre Onana put in a disappointing performance and was at fault for both of the hosts' goals. He made three saves, six recoveries, and completed 23 of 29 passes.

Leny Yoro- 7.5/10

Leny Yoro was fabulous for Manchester United on his return to his homeland. He completed 50 of 54 passes, scored his side's equalizing goal, and won two of four duels.

Harry Maguire - 7/10

The English defender had a good game for the Red Devils. He completed 62 of 65 passes, won five of seven duels, and made six recoveries.

Ad

Noussair Mazraoui- 6.5/10

The Moroccan defender was not at his best in the draw against Lyon. He won four of eight duels, made three recoveries, and won one tackle.

Patrick Dorgu- 7/10

The Danish defender played well for Manchester United in the Europa League quarterfinal first leg. He created two chances, completed 21 of 24 passes, and won six of 12 duels in the match.

Diogo Dalot- 7/10

The Portuguese defender gave a good account of himself against the French side. He won five of eight duels, completed two of two long balls, and won one tackle.

Ad

Casemiro- 6.5/10

The Brazilian star was decent for the Red Devils in France. He lost seven of eight duels, made five recoveries, and completed 34 of 41 passes.

Manuel Ugarte- 7/10

The Uruguayan midfielder had a decent game for Ruben Amorim's side in France. He completed 24 of 28 passes, made two tackles, and won two of six duels.

Alejandro Garnacho- 6/10

The Argentine star was not impressive for the English side. He completed all 13 passes he attempted, created one chance, and tested the Lyon goalkeeper once.

Ad

Bruno Fernandes- 8/10

The Manchester United captain was magical for the side in their 2-2 draw with Lyon. He created three chances and assisted Joshua Zirkzee in the 88th minute.

Rasmus Hojlund- 6/10

The Dutch forward failed to impress for Manchester United in his 63 minutes on the pitch. He created two chances and managed just one shot on target.

Manchester United substitutions

Joshua Zirkzee- 7.5/10

The Dutchman scored a fine header in the 88th minute to give Ruben Amorim's side the lead for the first time in the game. He won one of two duels and made two recoveries in the match.

Ad

Mason Mount - 6/10

The former Chelsea star came on for the last 18 minutes of the game but couldn't make much of an impact for the Red Devils. He completed all five passes he attempted and won one duel.

Victor Lindelof- NA

The Swedish defender came on too late to affect the game for the Red Devils.

Kobbie Mainoo- NA

The English midfielder came on too late to affect the game for Manchester United.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Patrick Cocobassey Patrick is a European and international football journalist at Sportskeeda covering news and transfer rumors. A Business Administration graduate with a professional experience of 10 years, one of his earliest childhood memories is watching Calabar Rovers play at the U.J. Esuene Stadium with his father, with whom, he connects with, discussing the beautiful game.



Patrick’s favorite team is Manchester United for their unparallelled legacy and success in the game. He is a big admirer of Michael Carrick and his ‘smooth’ style of play back in the days. His favorite manager is Jose Mourinho, who according to him, brought a ‘swagger’ to football with his unique managerial style. Robin van Persie’s title-winning volley against Aston Villa for the 2013 PL triumph is etched in his memory forever.



Patrick always uses trusted outlets that produce accurate, balanced and fair information, and which present multiple point of views. He believes in reporting in a holistic manner for the readers’ benefit. If he could change a football rule, he would increase the number of substitutions allowed due to the high number of games played these days, to reduce injuries and so that youngsters get to show their talent as well.



When not covering football, Patrick loves reading, writing poems and short stories, and spend time with his dog Lana. Know More