Olympique Lyon Feminin vs Chelsea Women prediction, preview, team news and more | Women's International Champions Cup 2022

In the semi-final fixture of the Women's International Champions Cup, Olympique Lyon Feminin will face Chelsea Women at Providence Park on Wednesday.

This will be the first competitive game of the new season for both teams. Olympique Lyon concluded their 2021-22 season with a 3-1 win over Barcelona in the UEFA Women's Champions League final in May. It was a record-extending eighth title for the French behemoth.

Chelsea, on the other hand, wrapped up their 2021-22 season with a solid 3-2 win over Manchester City in the FA Cup final in May.

This will be the fourth edition of the international tournament that is hosted every year in the USA. Lyon have participated in every single edition, making it to the final every time.

Chelsea have been invited to the competition for the first time and will be looking to leave a good account of themselves.

Olympique Lyon Feminin vs Chelsea Women Head-to-Head

The two sides have crossed paths just twice across all competitions, with both meetings coming in the semi-finals of the 2018-19 edition of the Champions League.

The two-legged tie ended in a 3-2 win for Lyon and they will be looking to maintain their unbeaten record against the Blues.

Olympique Lyon Feminin form guide (all competitions): N/A

Chelsea Women form guide (all competitions): N/A

Olympique Lyon Feminin vs Chelsea Women Team News

Olympique Lyon Feminin

Sonia Bompastor has named a total of 24 players for their tour of the USA. All players have trained well ahead of this semi-final clash.

Catarina Macario, Dzsenifer Marozsan and Ellie Carpenter are all sidelined with knee injuries and are long-term absentees. Amel Majri recently gave birth to a baby girl last week and remains unavailable.

Injured: Catarina Macario, Dzsenifer Marozsan, Ellie Carpenter

Doubtful: None

Unavailable: Amel Majri

Chelsea Women

Chelsea have traveled with 23 players to the USA. All players who have reported to training are in contention to start here.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Unavailable: None

Olympique Lyon Feminin vs Chelsea Women Predicted XIs

Chelsea Women (3-4-3): Ann-Katrin Berger (GK); Magdalena Eriksson, Millie Bright, Jess Carter; Guro Reiten, Maren Mjelde, Erin Cuthbert, Niamh Charles; Jessie Fleming, Sam Kerr, Pernille Harder

Olympique Lyon Feminin (4-2-3-1): Sarah Bouhaddi (GK); Perle Morroni, Inès Jaurena, Wendie Renard, Griedge Mbock Bathy; Selma Bacha, Amandine Henry; Delphine Cascarino, Eugénie Le Sommer, Melvine Malard; Ada Hegerberg

Olympique Lyon Feminin vs Chelsea Women Prediction

Olympique Lyon are the dominant side in women's football and have won the International Champions Cup once. Chelsea have emerged as one of the strongest English teams in recent years.

Lyon were victorious in their two meetings against Chelsea in 2019 and have only grown stronger since. With that in mind, an easy win for Lyon seems to be on the cards.

Prediction: Olympique Lyon Feminin 2-1 Chelsea Women

