Olympique Lyonnais Féminin vs Juventus Women prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Women's Champions League 2021-22

Olympique Lyon Feminin host Juventus Women at the Parc Olympique Lyonnais in the second leg of the UEFA Women's Champions League quarter-final on Thursday.

The first leg fixture in Turin ended in a shock 2-1 loss for Lyon, as substitute Agnese Bonfantini made an instant impact and scored the winning goal just a couple of minutes after stepping onto the pitch.

The seven-time champions will be hoping to outperform the Italian side at home. Lyon had a week's rest to prepare for the game, while Juventus were in action against Inter Milan in Serie A, defeating their rivals 3-1 at home.

The venue for this year's final is the Juventus Stadium, so the Bianconere have the added motivation to hold onto their one-goal advantage.

Olympique Lyonnais Féminin vs Juventus Women Head-to-Head

This will be the fourth meeting between the two sides across all competitions. The first leg triumph was the first win in the fixture for Juventus against the French side. The hosts still lead 3-1 in wins here.

Olympique Lyonnais Féminin form guide (all competitions): L-W-D-W-W

Juventus Women form guide (all competitions): W-W-W-W-D

Olympique Lyonnais Féminin vs Juventus Women Team News

Olympique Lyonnais Féminin

The Lyonnaises have no new injuries to report for the second leg as Christiane Endler and Amel Majri are ruled out with knee and ligament injuries. Majri is also on maternity leave at the moment. Ellie Carpenter was red-carded in the first leg and is suspended here.

Injured: Christiane Endler

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Ellie Carpenter

Unavailable: Amel Majri

Juventus Women

Sara Caiazzo resumed group training with the club but the game comes too soon for her. She was sidelined with an ACL injury picked up in August. Cecilia Salvai is the other absentee for the visiting side.

Injured: Cecilia Salvai, Sara Caiazzo

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Olympique Lyonnais Féminin vs Juventus Women Predicted XI

Olympique Lyonnais Féminin Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Sarah Bouhaddi (GK); Perle Morroni, Kadeisha Buchanan, Wendie Renard, Griedge Mbock Bathy; Selma Bacha; Amandine Henry; Delphine Cascarino, Catarina Macario, Melvine Malard; Ada Hegerberg

Juventus Women Predicted XI (4-3-3): Pauline Peyraud Magnin (GK); Matilde Lundorf Skovsen, Sara Gama, Linda Sembrant, Lisa Boattin; Sofie Junge Pedersen, Julia Grosso, Arianna Caruso; Lina Hurtig, Cristiana Girelli, Agnese Bonfantini

Olympique Lyonnais Féminin vs Juventus Women Prediction

Lyon will be hoping to avoid a second consecutive exit at this stage of the competition after being eliminated on away goals against Paris Saint-Germain last season. Fortunately, the away goal rule has been abolished from this season.

Lyon have won 16 of their last 17 UEFA Women's Champions League home games and have good odds of securing a win here. They have never lost successive UEFA Women's Champions League matches as well.

Juventus, on their part, have been solid in their travels and have kept a clean sheet in four away games this season. The game is expected to be a closely contested affair and Lyon should be able to make their home advantage count with a win.

Prediction: Olympique Lyonnais Féminin 3-1 Juventus Women

