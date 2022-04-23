Olympique Lyonnais Féminin vs PSG Women prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Women's Champions League 2021-22

Olympique Lyonnais Féminin and Paris Saint-Germain Women extend their rivalry as the two sides square off at the Groupama Stadium in the UEFA Women's Champions League semi-final first leg on Sunday.

The hosts secured a place in the last four of the competition with a 4-3 win on aggregate, recording a 3-1 win in the second-leg tie to overcome a one-goal deficit against Juventus Women. This is a record 12th appearance in the semi-finals for the home team.

PSG also secured a place in the last four with a 4-3 win on aggregate against Bayern Munich. This will be the third straight appearance in the semi-finals for the visiting side.

Olympique Lyonnais Féminin vs PSG Women Head-to-Head

Since 2014, the two French rivals have squared off 31 times across all competitions. Lyon have been the better side and have emerged victorious on 15 occasions. PSG have 12 wins to their name while four games have ended in draws.

This will be the ninth meeting between the two sides in the continental competition. Lyon have four wins to their name while PSG have come out on top three times. Just one game has ended in a draw.

They last met in a Coupe de France round of 16 fixture in January, with PSG securing a 3-0 win at home.

Olympique Lyonnais Féminin form guide (all competitions): W-W-W-L-W

PSG Women form guide (all competitions): W-D-D-W-W

Olympique Lyonnais Féminin vs PSG Women Team News

Olympique Lyonnais Féminin

Ellie Carpenter returns from a one-game suspension but Damaris Egurrola will miss the first-leg due to an accumulation of yellow cards. Christiane Endler is set to return from an injury spell while Amel Majri continues to be on maternity leave.

OL Féminin @OLfeminin h : m : s



𝗟𝗲 𝗰𝗼𝗺𝗽𝘁𝗲 𝗮̀ 𝗿𝗲𝗯𝗼𝘂𝗿𝘀 𝗲𝘀𝘁 𝗹𝗮𝗻𝗰𝗲́



Rendez-vous à 17h ce dimanche h :m :𝗟𝗲 𝗰𝗼𝗺𝗽𝘁𝗲 𝗮̀ 𝗿𝗲𝗯𝗼𝘂𝗿𝘀 𝗲𝘀𝘁 𝗹𝗮𝗻𝗰𝗲́Rendez-vous à 17h ce dimanche ⏲ 2⃣4⃣h : 0⃣0⃣ m : 0⃣0⃣ s ⏳𝗟𝗲 𝗰𝗼𝗺𝗽𝘁𝗲 𝗮̀ 𝗿𝗲𝗯𝗼𝘂𝗿𝘀 𝗲𝘀𝘁 𝗹𝗮𝗻𝗰𝗲́ 🔥🔴 Rendez-vous à 17h ce dimanche 🔵 https://t.co/iZVt6EhqzK

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Damaris Egurrola

Unavailable: Amel Majri

PSG Women

There are no reported injuries or suspensions for the visiting side as Sara Dabritz and Jade Le Guilly have returned to the fold from their injuries.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Olympique Lyonnais Féminin vs PSG Women Predicted XIs

Olympique Lyonnais Féminin (4-2-3-1): Sarah Bouhaddi (GK); Perle Morroni, Kadeisha Buchanan, Wendie Renard, Griedge Mbock Bathy; Selma Bacha; Amandine Henry; Delphine Cascarino, Catarina Macario, Melvine Malard; Ada Hegerberg

PSG Women (4-3-3): Charlotte Voll (GK); Estelle Cascarino, Elisa De Almeida, Paulina Dudek, Jade Le Guilly; Grace Geyoro, Aminata Diallo, Sakina Karchaoui; Sandy Baltimore, Marie-Antoinette Katoto, Kadidiatou Diani

Olympique Lyonnais Féminin vs PSG Women Prediction

Both sides have been in great form this season. The hosts have outscored Les Parisiennes 72-63 in league fixtures while the visitors have been more prolific in the Champions League.

This should be a high-scoring affair but given the home advantage for Les Lyonnaises, we expect them to eke out a narrow win here.

Prediction: Olympique Lyonnais Féminin 3-2 PSG Women

