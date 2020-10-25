Olympique Marseille vs Manchester City prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Champions League 2020-21

The UEFA Champions League is back in action this week as Manchester City take on French outfit Olympique Marseille at the Stade Velodrome on Tuesday. Both sides have endured their fair share of struggles this season and will want to turn their season around with a victory in Europe this week.

Olympique Marseille started their Ligue 1 season strongly but have slipped to fourth place in the table over the past few weeks. The French outfit suffered a narrow 1-0 defeat against Olympiacos last week and will be desperate for a positive result against Pep Guardiola's side.

Manchester City started their Champions League campaign against FC Porto in fine fashion last week but were held to a 1-1 draw by West Ham in their previous Premier League game. Pep Guardiola has a few problems to solve at the club and will have to take it up a notch to win silverware this season.

Olympique Marseille vs Manchester City Head-to-Head

Manchester City have never faced Olympique Marseille in the history of the UEFA Champions League. Marseille might not be able to thwart the Cityzens' attacking prowess and will have to create chances of their own this week.

Manchester City have struggled in the Premier League this season and will rely on this fixture to rediscover their Midas touch. Pep Guardiola has plenty of work to do this season and will need to win this fixture to stamp Manchester City's authority on Group C of the UEFA Champions League.

Olympique Marseille form guide: W-L-W-D-D

Manchester City form guide: D-W-W-D-W

Olympique Marseille vs Manchester City Team News

Dimitri Payet will feature in this game

Marseille

Dimitri Payet's suspension in the Ligue 1 means that the enigmatic forward is sure to play a part in Marseille's Champions League campaign. The French outfit does not have any notable absences going into this game.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Kevin De Bruyne is back for Guardiola's side

Manchester City

Pep Guardiola will also have to do without Aymeric Laporte and Benjamin Mendy against Olympique Marseille. Sergio Aguero was taken off after the first half against West Ham and is likely to feature in this game. Manchester City will also be able to field star midfielder Kevin De Bruyne in the Champions League this week.

Injured: Gabriel Jesus, Aymeric Laporte, Benjamin Mendy

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Olympique Marseille vs Manchester City Predicted XI

Olympique Marseille Predicted XI (4-4-2): Steve Mandanda; Jordan Amavi, Duje Caleta-Carr, Alvaro Gonzalez; Boubacar Kamara, Kevin Strootman, Valentin Rongier, Michael Cuisance; Dimitri Payet, Florian Thauvin

Manchester City Predicted XI (4-3-3): Ederson; Joao Cancelo, Nathan Ake, Ruben Dias, Kyle Walker; Fernandinho, Kevin De Bruyne, Phil Foden; Ferran Torres, Raheem Sterling, Sergio Aguero

Olympique Marseille vs Manchester City Prediction

Manchester City made an excellent start to their UEFA Champions League campaign last week and hold the upper hand going into this game. With Kevin De Bruyne back in action for the away side, Marseille will have to be wary of the Cityzens' attacking threat.

Olympique Marseille have the likes of Dimitri Payet and Florian Thauvin in their ranks and should be able to trouble Manchester City in the final third. The Cityzens have an excellent squad, however, and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Olympique Marseille 1-2 Manchester City

