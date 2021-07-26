Omonia Nicosia vs Dinamo Zagreb prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Champions League Qualifiers 2021-22

The UEFA Champions League is back with another set of qualifiers this week as Dinamo Zagreb take on Omonia Nicosia at the GSP Stadium on Tuesday. Both teams have been impressive in recent weeks and will want to win this game.

Omonia Nicosia have improved over the past few years but will face a tough test against Dinamo Zagreb this week. The Cypriot outfit has enjoyed success in the league in recent years and will be intent on qualifying for the UEFA Champions League this year.

Dinamo Zagreb, on the other hand, are the reigning Croatian champions but have suffered a few minor setbacks in their title defence. The away side can pack a punch on its day and holds a slight upper hand going into this game.

Omonia Nicosia vs Dinamo Zagreb Head-to-Head

Dinamo Zagreb have an excellent record against Omonia Nicosia and have won the only game played between the two teams. Omonia Nicosia have never defeated Dinamo Zagreb in an official fixture and will look to create history on Tuesday.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place last week and ended in a 2-0 victory for Dinamo Zagreb. Omonia Nicosia were poor on the day and will have to work hard to overcome the first-leg deficit this week.

Omonia Nicosa form guide: L-W-W-D-W

Dinamo Zagreb form guide: W-W-L-W-W

Omonia Nicosia vs Dinamo Zagreb Team News

Omonia Nicosia need to win this game

Omonia Nicosia

Ernest Asante is currently recovering from an injury to his cruciate ligament and has been ruled out of this fixture. Omonia Nicosia have made a few additions to their squad and will need to field their best team this week.

Injured: Ernest Asante

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Dinamo Zagreb have a strong squad

Dinamo Zagreb

Bruno Petkovic and Mario Gavranovic have returned from Euro 2020 and are available for selection. Sadegh Moharrami is recuperating from an injury and has been excluded from the squad.

Injured: Sadegh Moharrami

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Omonia Nicosia vs Dinamo Zagreb Predicted XI

Omonia Nicosia Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Fabiano; Tomas Hubocan, Paris Psaltis, Adam Lang, Jan Lecjaks; Shehu Abdullahi, Jordi Gomez; Eric Bautheac, Fotios Paopoulis, Michal Duris; Marko Scepovic

Iyayi Atiemwen joins Cypriot club Omonia Nicosia from Dinamo Zagreb https://t.co/y2FDD2lh7X — TODAY (@todayng) July 18, 2021

Dinamo Zagreb Predicted XI (4-3-3): Dominik Livakovic; Stefan Ristovski, Rasmus Lauritsen, Petar Stojanovic, Josko Gvardiol; Lovro Majer, Arijan Ademi, Kristijan Jakic; Mario Gavranovic, Bruno Petkovic, Mislav Orsic

Omonia Nicosia vs Dinamo Zagreb Prediction

Dinamo Zagreb have several experienced stars in their ranks with the likes of Livakovic, Petkovic, Gavranovic, and Gvardiol making names for themselves at Euro 2020. The Croatian giants have a 2-0 advantage from the first leg and will be confident ahead of this game.

Omonia Nicosia, on the other hand, will be intent on pulling off an upset and are dark horses in this qualification campaign. Dinamo Zagreb are seasoned campaigners, however, and hold the upper hand going into this game.

Prediction: Omonia Nicosia 1-2 Dinamo Zagreb

