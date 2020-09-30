To Chelsea manager Frank Lampard,

Dear Lampard,

It is with great concern that I write this letter to you. First of all, let me praise you for the signings that you’ve made for Chelsea so far.

Managing to bring in the likes of Hakim Ziyech, Timo Werner, Kai Havertz and Thiago Silva is a huge testament to your persuasive prowess, and your ability to sell the youthful Chelsea project.

While results have not gone according to plan so far, I believe the team will improve as the season progresses. Chelsea’s first-half performance against Tottenham and second half showing against West Brom prove this point.

However, the main focus of this letter is to draw your attention to the overuse of Mason Mount. He’s just 21 but has played more than 100 games in the last two years.

A player this young deserves some breathing space. I understand Mount is important to how you want Chelsea to play, but you can’t continue to burn him out.

At this rate, he is very likely to suffer injuries, especially when the season is this packed, and when multiple games are going to be played in close proximity.

Lampard, please try to rotate Mount. He’s the only player who has played in every Chelsea game this season without any rest.

Against Tottenham in the Carabao Cup, he shouldn’t even have lasted the entire 90 minutes. At one point, it was so obvious that he was fatigued.

And Mount’s tiredness was on full display when he lacked the energy and composure required to thread a pass to Timo Werner in a two-on-one situation.

There is still a long way to go in the season, and there are many more games to play. Thankfully, Chelsea have the necessary squad depth, and it’d only be fair for you to give Mount a well-deserved rest.

A fully rested player is likely to showcase better form than one who is tired and burned out. So please, stop overplaying Mount.

Sincerely Yours,

A Massive Frank Lampard Fan