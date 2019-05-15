×
Opinion: 3 reasons why Antoine Griezmann will be a poor fit at Barcelona

Nidhun Thankachan
ANALYST
Feature
7.98K   //    15 May 2019, 18:30 IST

Atletico de Madrid striker Griezmann will be joining FC Barcelona.
Atletico de Madrid striker Griezmann will be joining FC Barcelona.

Atletico Madrid striker Antoine Griezmann announced his departure from the club today via his official Twitter page after 5 seasons at the Wanda Metropolitano. Since his signature from Real Sociedad in 2014, Griezmann has been a talismanic figure for Diego Simeone's Atletico, scoring an incredible 133 times in 256 outings for the Spanish giants.

He won the UEFA Europa League with them in the 2017-18 season as well as the UEFA Super Cup, carrying the same form into the 2018 FIFA World Cup for France, and lifting the title there as well.

As per the video announcement on the star's official Twitter handle, a post which has also been retweeted by Atletico Madrid's official twittter page, the star remarked:

"It has been five incredible years; thank you very much for everything, I take you in the heart.
"I wanted to tell the fans who have always given me a lot of love that I have taken the decision to leave, to see other things, to have other challenges. The truth is it has been difficult to take this route but it is what I feel I need and I would like to thank all of you for the love you have shown me during these five years." 

The 28-year-old is headed for a big money move to Spanish champions Barcelona, in a deal valued at €125m (£108m). The French striker, who had signed a 5-year deal with Atletico last June, famously turned down Barcelona last season. With the Blaugrana willing to trigger his release clause, he has been convinced to move this season.

In this article we look at three reasons why the World Cup winner will not be an ideal fit for Ernesto Valverde's Barcelona at Camp Nou.

Tags:
La Liga 2018-19 Barcelona Atletico Madrid Football Lionel Messi Antoine Griezmann Ernesto Valverde Barcelona Transfer News Atletico Madrid Transfer News
