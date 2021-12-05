Origi comes up clutch for Liverpool as Reds beat stubborn Wolves to keep title momentum going

The Liverpool bench went into delirium following the Reds’ last-minute win over Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League on Saturday.

Jurgen Klopp’s side had labored for much of the game against a well-disciplined Wolves team, but finally found a breakthrough at the death.

Having missed chance after chance, substitute Divock Origi emerged as the hero after coming on to score the winner in added time.

This was one of those games where it could easily have ended goalless. Liverpool’s usually deadly front three didn’t have a good game but the team’s squad depth came in handy, with a substitute ultimately getting the job done.

Origi comes up clutch again for Liverpool

Origi has sparingly played for Liverpool in recent seasons but he has scored some of the most important goals in the club’s history.

He netted in the 87th minute against Tottenham in the 2019 UEFA Champions League final, while his last-minute winner against Everton in the 2018 Merseyside derby remains another memorable moment.

The Belgium international came up clutch once again on Saturday by scoring the winner deep into injury time against Wolves. Origi had a lot to do after receiving a pass from Mohamed Salah, but he dummied his marker before turning and firing a low shot into the net.

His latest goal was his 10th as a substitute in the Premier League – no player has scored more from the bench for Liverpool in the English top flight.

Reds build more title momentum

Liverpool have now won each of their last five matches in all competitions and are building momentum in the Premier League title race.

With Chelsea dropping points after losing to West Ham, the Reds have now moved up to second place and currently trail leaders Manchester City by just a point.

"We said it after the game, it was like the good old times – our good old times, like two years ago or so, when we really needed it badly," Klopp said after the win over Wolves, as quoted by Liverpoolfc.com.

"I guess Villa or wherever it was, I don't remember all of them. But it's an important skill to stay positive. It was not needed too often this season but it's still an incredibly important skill and thank God we could show it today.

"It's not a lucky win, even if of course it's lucky when you score that late. But it's not a lucky win in the sense they had chance after chance."

This is the kind of consistency Liverpool showed on their way to winning the 2019-20 Premier League and another title could be coming to Anfield if they continue this way.

