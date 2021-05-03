Orlando Pirates vs Black Leopards prediction, preview, team news and more | South African Premier Soccer League 2020-21

The South African Premier Soccer League is back in action with another set of fixtures this week as Orlando Pirates lock horns with Black Leopards at the Orlando Stadium on Wednesday. The two teams find themselves at opposite ends of the table at the moment and will want to win this game.

Black Leopards are rooted to the bottom of the South African Premier Division at the moment and face a relegation battle in the coming weeks. The away side edged TTM to a 2-1 victory last week and will need a similar result from this fixture.

Orlando Pirates, on the other hand, find themselves in fifth place in the league table and will be intent on a top-three finish this season. The Buccaneers were thrashed by a 3-0 margin by Mamelodi Sundowns in their previous game and will have to bounce back in this match.

Orlando Pirates vs Black Leopards Head-to-Head

Orlando Pirates have an excellent record against Black Leopards and have won eight out of the ten matches played between the two teams. Black Leopards have defeated Orlando Pirates on only two occasions and will need to take it up a notch this week.

The reverse fixture between the two teams took place in January earlier this year and ended in a shock 2-0 victory for Black Leopards. Orlando Pirates were well below their best on the day and cannot afford a similar debacle on Wednesday.

Orlando Pirates form guide in the South African Premier Soccer League: L-D-W-L-W

Black Leopards form guide in the South African Premier Soccer League: W-D-D-L-L

Advertisement

Also Read: Brisbane Roar vs Western United prediction, preview, team news and more | A-League 2020-21

Orlando Pirates vs Black Leopards Team News

Frank Mhango is back for Orlando Pirates

Orlando Pirates

Orlando Pirates will have to account for a few injuries going into this game. Bongani Sam is currently injured and has been sidelined this week. Kabelo Dlamini served his suspension last week and is available for this match.

Injured: Bongani Sam

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Black Leopards need to win this game. Image Source: Sowetan Live

Black Leopards

Advertisement

Black Leopards have a fully-fit squad going into this game and will need to take it up a notch against Orlando Pirates. The away side is unlikely to make drastic changes to its combination for this game.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Orlando Pirates vs Black Leopards Predicted XI

Orlando Pirates Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Richard Ofori; Innocent Maela, Thulani Hlatshwayo, Ntsikelelo Nyauza, Wayde Jooste; Ben Motshwari, Thabang Monare; Maliele Pule, Terrence Dzvukamanja, Deon Kavendji; Onassis Mntambo

Replicas for sale: pic.twitter.com/DRI2kCmVGS — Black Leopards FC (@lidodaduvha) March 24, 2021

Black Leopards Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Jonas Mendes; Tsheamo Mashoene, Edwin Gyimah, Khomotso Masia, Ethen Sampson; Sibongiseni Mthethwa, Wiseman Maluleke; Roderick Kabwe, Sanele Mathenjwa, Rodney Ramagalela; Ovidy Karuru

Orlando Pirates vs Black Leopards Prediction

Orlando Pirates have blown hot and cold for a majority of their campaign and will need to solve a few problems going into this game. The Buccaneers have been plagued by bouts of inconsistency and have a point to prove in this fixture.

Black Leopards have been a resurgent force in recent weeks but will need to play out of their skins on Wednesday. Orlando Pirates are the better team on paper and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Orlando Pirates 2-1 Black Leopards

Also Read: Perth Glory vs Melbourne City prediction, preview, team news and more | A-League 2020-21