Osasuna 0-2 Barcelona: 5 talking points as Blaugrana secure comfortable victory

Goals in each half from Jordi Alba and Ilaix Moriba helped Barcelona post a routine 2-0 away victory over Osasuna at El Sadar.

Blaugrana came into the game on the back of their morale-boosting victory over Sevilla on Wednesday that saw them progress to the final of the Copa del Rey.

Manager Ronald Koeman made two changes from the side that saw off the Andalusians, with Samuel Umtiti coming in for the injured Gerard Pique, while Antoine Griezmann replaced compatriot Ousmane Dembele.

The hosts started on the stronger foot, with Jonathan Calleri acting as the chief instigator of Osasuna's attacking moves.

Barcelona slowly regained control of the game and Lionel Messi was expectedly the brightest spark for the visitors.

The Argentina international was fouled by Sergio Herrera when he ran through on goal. Referee Guillermo Cuadra subsequently brandished a red card for denying a clear goalscoring opportunity.

However, the VAR intervened and determined that Messi was offside in the build-up, leading to the rescinding of the red card.

Osasuna almost broke the deadlock soon after when Calleri's shot ricocheted off Umtiti and behind for a corner kick.

It was, however, Barcelona who went ahead on the half-hour mark. Messi dropped back into midfield and sent a now-routine through pass into the path of Jordi Alba. The Spain international raced into the box before rifling into the back of the net from an acute angle.

Osasuna responded well to going behind and fashioned some notable chances before half-time but met an immovable object in Ter Stegen.

Ousmane Dembele came on for Umtiti at halftime, while Messi forced Herrera into a smart save right at the start of the second half.

Premium chances were few and far between for most of a rather tepid second half, compared to the exciting end-to-end action witnessed in the first.

It was practically one-way traffic, with Barcelona asking all the questions and dominating possession.

They secured a second goal when substitute Ilaix Moriba was teed up by Messi on the edge of the area. The 18-year-old set himself up brilliantly before rifling a left-footed thunderbolt that could only be parried into the back of the net by Herrera.

This was no less than Barcelona deserved for their controlled display in the second half and the win saw them move to within two points of leaders Atletico Madrid.

Here are five talking points from the fixture.

#5 Barcelona's brilliant run in La Liga continues

Barcelona are unbeaten in La Liga since December

At first glance, it might not seem like Barcelona are currently on an impressive unbeaten run in La Liga, owing to their inconsistencies throughout the season.

However, the Catalans have not suffered a defeat in the league since they were on the wrong end of a 2-1 reversal away to Cadiz on 5 December, 2020.

It is a run that has seen them go 16 games without defeat in La Liga, with just three draws recorded in that sequence.

Only Manchester City with 21 games unbeaten (19 wins, two draws) are on a longer sequence without defeat in Europe's top five leagues at the moment.

Despite Osasuna's inspired performance, Barcelona were fairly comfortable in the overall balance of play and their unbeaten run in La Liga was never truly threatened.

#4 Barcelona primely placed to take advantage of any slips by the capital side

The Madrid derby will take place on Sunday

Just over a month ago, it looked like Atletico Madrid were primed to run away with a first league title since 2014. But Los Colchoneros have faltered in recent weeks, setting the stage for one of the tightest title races in recent memory.

With just 12 matchdays to go, all of Barcelona, Real Madrid and Atletico are still in with a shout at holding the title aloft come May.

📰MATCH REPORT | 𝐵𝐴𝑅𝐶̧𝐴 𝐵𝐴𝐺 𝑇𝐻𝑅𝐸𝐸 𝑃𝑂𝐼𝑁𝑇𝑆 𝐼𝑁 𝑃𝐴𝑀𝑃𝐿𝑂𝑁𝐴; 𝑀𝐴𝐷𝑅𝐼𝐷 𝐷𝐸𝑅𝐵𝑌 𝑆𝐸𝑇 𝐹𝑂𝑅 𝑆𝑈𝑁𝐷𝐴𝑌https://t.co/UzWwlKlsBV — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) March 6, 2021

With the Madrid derby set to take place at the Wanda Metropolitano on Sunday, one or both of Barcelona's direct rivals are guaranteed to drop points which will make for even smaller margins at the summit.

Having registered a routine victory in Pamplona, Blaugrana will be keeping an eye on results in the capital, safe in the knowledge that their victory puts them in prime position to take advantage of any slip-ups.

