Osasuna vs Valencia prediction, preview, team news and more | La Liga 2020-21

The 2020-21 edition of La Liga is back in action with another set of matches this week as Valencia take on Osasuna at the El Sadar Stadium on Wednesday. Both teams have struggled this season and will need a victory in this match.

Osasuna currently find themselves in 12th place in the La Liga standings and have been inconsistent this season. The Pamplona-based outfit eased past Elche by a 2-0 margin over the weekend and will need a similar result from this fixture.

Valencia, on the other hand, have endured a miserable campaign so far and have suffered from an exodus of players and staff over the past year. Los Che did manage to hold Real Betis to a 2-2 draw in their previous game and will want to return to winning ways on Wednesday.

Osasuna vs Valencia Head-to-Head

Valencia have an excellent record against Osasuna and have won 12 games out of a total of 22 matches played between the two teams. Osasuna have managed only three victories against Valencia and need to improve their record in this fixture.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place in January earlier this year and ended in a hard-fought 1-1 draw. Both teams missed their fair share of chances on the day and will need to be more clinical this week.

Osasuna form guide in La Liga: W-W-D-D-D

Valencia form guide in La Liga: D-D-L-W-L

Osasuna vs Valencia Team News

Chimy Avila is back for this game

Osasuna

Ruben Martinez, Inigo Perez, and Juan Cruz are injured at the moment and have been ruled out of this fixture. Chimy Avila and Facundo Roncaglia have recovered from their knocks, however, and are available for selection.

Injured: Ruben Martinez, Inigo Perez, Chimy Avila

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Valencia have a depleted squad

Valencia

Maxi Gomez is currently serving a suspension and will be excluded from the squad. Jasper Cillessen is recovering from a long-term injury and will be replaced by Jaume Domenech against Osasuna.

Injured: Jasper Cillessen

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Maxi Gomez

Osasuna vs Valencia Predicted XI

Osasuna Predicted XI (4-3-3): Juan Perez; Facundo Roncaglia, Aridane Hernandez, David Garcia, Manu Sanchez; Javi Martinez, Oier Sanjurjo, Jon Moncayola; Ruben Garcia, Roberto Torres, Jonathan Calleri

Valencia Predicted XI (4-4-2): Jaume Domenech, Jose Gaya, Mouctar Diakhaby, Gabriel Paulista, Thierry Correia; Daniel Wass, Uros Racic, Carlos Soler, Denis Cheryshev; Goncalo Guedes, Kevin Gameiro

Osasuna vs Valencia Prediction

Valencia have shown glimpses of their impressive potential this season but have suffered from bouts of inconsistency throughout their campaign. The likes of Carlos Soler and Goncalo Guedes are yet to hit their peak and have a point to prove in this match.

Osasuna are unbeaten in their last five games and have solved some of their defensive issues this season. Valencia are the better team on paper, however, and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Osasuna 1-2 Valencia

