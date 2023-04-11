Players Chelsea could sell in the summer of 2023

Chelsea have a bloated squad of 32+ players and need to sell players to ensure they are following FFP regulations. The Blues are very likely to miss out on the Champions League next season, and no money from Europe's premier club competition means that they will need to sell heavily if they have to buy new players.

Below, we have eight players who are likely to attract interest from other clubs and have less than two years left on their contracts, meaning Chelsea could look to sell them.

#1 Mateo Kovacic

Chelsea FC v Aston Villa - Premier League

Contract Till : June 30, 2024

Transfermarkt Value: €40m

Chelsea fans will be divided on whether Mateo Kovacic should be sold. He remains one of the more high-value sellable assets at the club, and has interest from clubs in the Premier League and abroad. He has not shown any interest in signing a new contract, showing signs that he might look at a new challenge.

Kovacic will be a miss for the current squad, but signing Enzo Fernandez means Chelsea have a replacement lined up. It makes sense to let him go and re-invest that money in a strong defensive midfielder, a position of weakness for the Blues for many seasons now.

#2 Mason Mount

Tottenham Hotspur v Chelsea FC - Premier League

Contract Till: June 30, 2024

Transfermarkt Valuation: €65m

Chelsea fans would hate to see Mason Mount leave the club. After John Terry, he seemed to be the next academy kid to make it big. But contract talks with the new ownership have stalled due to the length and amount of the contract. It seems increasingly likely that he will leave Chelsea in the summer and has strong interest from many top Premier League clubs.

#3 Edouard Mendy

Newcastle United v Chelsea FC - Premier League

Contract Till: Jun 30, 2025

Transfermarkt Valuation: €18m

After a stellar debut season at Chelsea which saw him win the Champions League, Edouard Mendy has tailed off and has seen a serious drop in form. This has led to costly mistakes in the previous season's Champions League fixtures against Real Madrid and in the Premier League as well.

A long-term injury has seen him lose his first-choice keeper spot to Kepa Arrizabalaga under Graham Potter. Chelsea are looking to invest in a new keeper and will look to sell both Mendy and Kepa, with the latter being difficult to move on due to his high wages.

#4 Christian Pulisic

Chelsea FC v Everton FC - Premier League

Contract Till: June 30, 2024

TransferMarkt Valuation: €32m

Christian Pulisic is one of the first names that Chelsea will look to sell in the summer. As per Tuttomercatoweb, there has been interest from clubs in Serie A for his services as per Tuttomercatoweb. His time at Stamford Bridge has been marred by injuries, and he never really hit the heights that he promised in his debut season.

#5 Hakim Ziyech

Chelsea FC v Crystal Palace - Premier League

Contract Till: June 30, 2025

Transfermarkt Valuation: €18m

The fact that Chelsea still have Hakim Ziyech on their books just shows the mess the club's transfer dealings have been in the last few years. Hakim Ziyech came from Ajax to the Premier League with much promise but has failed to live up to them. Tuchel's preferred 3-4-2-1 formation meant that he did not play in his preferred winger position for most of his time at Chelsea.

His failed loan move to PSG in January 2023 was a disaster for him, and Boehly and Co. will do well to move him on as soon as possible in the summer.

#6 Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Fulham FC v Chelsea FC - Premier League

Contract Till: June 30, 2024

TransferMarkt Valuation: €7m

Signing Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang from Barcelona has been a disaster and has been one of the worst transfer decisions by the new Chelsea ownership. Aubameyang was always a Tuchel signing and sacking the manager a week later made absolutely no sense. Graham Potter dropping Aubamyenag from the Champions League squad to accommodate new signings just shows his current position within the squad.

It is highly doubtful that the Blues' will receive any substantial transfer amount for the 33-year-old striker, but maybe a move to Serie A will be the way out.

#7 Ruben Loftus-Cheek

Borussia Dortmund v Chelsea FC: Round of 16 Leg One - UEFA Champions League

Contract Till: June 30, 2024

Transfermarkt Valuation: €25m

Another academy graduate, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, never really settled in at his boyhood club. He was one of the most touted youngsters from the Blues' academy, but lack of consistent game time and constant rotation in the position meant he never got to reach his full potential.

While he showed his true potential under Maurizio Sarri as a left-sided No 8, a major ankle injury ruled him out for nearly a year. He could be a useful squad player, but with no European football next season looking likely, it will be good for both the club and the player to look for a move.

#8 Callum Hudson-Odoi

Luton Town v Chelsea: The Emirates FA Cup Fifth Round

Contract Till: June 30, 2024

TransferMarkt Valuation: €17m

Callum Hudson-Odoi had a breakthrough under Sarri and was the next star in the making with Bayern Munich willing to pay a huge amount for the youngster. But an untimely injury to his Achilles meant that he lost the majority of the following season. He could never regain his old form and was sent on loan to Bayern Leverkusen this season with new ownership coming in.

The loan spell has not gone well with just one goal and one assist in 21 games across competitions, and the club will look to offload him, although a high fee is not expected for him.

Notable Mentions that Chelsea could sell:

Romelu Lukaku. Ethan Ampadu. Tiemoue Bakayoko. Kepa Arizzabalaga Kalidou Koulibaly Trevoh Chalobah

