Panama vs Grenada prediction, preview, team news and more | CONCACAF Gold Cup 2021

Panama go head-to-head with Grenada in their final CONCACAF Gold Cup group stage fixture at Exploria Stadium on Tuesday.

Grenada have zero points after two games and are ruled out of the qualification race in Group D. Honduras became the first team to qualify from the group with two wins.

Panama can still make it into the knockout stage but need to score at least five goals in this game and hope that Qatar lose their game against Honduras.

Panama lost 2-3 to Honduras in their last outings while Grenada lost 4-0 for the second game in a row, as Qatar made quick work of them, scoring three in the first half.

⚽ Con @FenafuthOrg clasificado a los cuartos de final, así quedó la tabla del Grupo D de la #CopaOro21 🏆 tras la fecha 2.#EstoEsNuestro pic.twitter.com/3i3Jzte8lP — Gold Cup (@GoldCup) July 18, 2021

Also see: Fabrizio Romano's Transfer Roundup: Update on Manchester United's transfer plans, Barca's plan for Antoine Griezmann and more

Panama vs Grenada Head-to-Head

The two national teams have squared off just twice so far, with both meetings being friendly encounters. Panama have been the dominant side, recording wins in both games.

Grenada have not found the back of the net in these meetings. They last met at the Grenada National Stadium in 2017. The encounter ended in a 5-0 win for Los Canaleros.

Panama form guide (all competitions): L-D-L-D-W

Grenada form guide (all competitions): L-L-L-L-W

Panama vs Grenada Team News

Panama

There are no injury concerns for Panama ahead of this crucial game. They have scored five goals in the competition so far and hence there's no need for a change in the starting XI at the moment.

¡INSTALADOS EN ORLANDO!#PanamáMayor 🇵🇦 ya está instalado en su hotel de concentración en Orlando con miras a su partido del martes ante Granada 🇬🇩 por la tercera fecha del grupo D de la @GoldCup 🏆.



El equipo viajó 🛬 hoy desde Houston.#CopaOro21 #TodosSomosPanamá pic.twitter.com/hJdspbAb7j — FEPAFUT (@fepafut) July 18, 2021

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Grenada

Grenada do not have any injury or suspension concerns for this game.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Panama vs Grenada Predicted XI

Panama Predicted XI (4-4-2): Luis Mejia; Eric Davis, Richard Peralta, Harold Cummings, Francisco Palacios; Armando Cooper, Adalberto Carrasquilla, Edgar Barcenas, César Yanis; Alberto Quintero, Rolando Blackburn

Grenada Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Jason Belfon; Tyrone Sterling, Kwesi Paul, Aaron Pierre, Benjamin Ettienne; Oliver Norburn, Arthur Paterson; Romar Frank, Jacob Berkeley-Agyepong, Saydrel Lewis; Jamal Charles

Panama vs Grenada Prediction

Granada are yet to score in the competition and have conceded four goals in both their games so far. We do not expect a substantial improvement in their performance here.

Panama have been prolific in their outings but a weak defense has undone their exploits in front of goal. They should be able to record a win here but their chances of securing a place in the knockout stages seem a bit far fetched.

Prediction: Panama 3-0 Grenada

Also See: 5 most supported football clubs in the world

Edited by Peter P