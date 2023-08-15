PAOK vs Hajduk Split Prediction and Betting Tips | 17th August 2023

PAOK host Hajduk Split at the Stadio Toumbas on Thursday for the second leg of their UEFA Europa Conference League third qualifying round with the tie finely poised at 0-0.

Having qualified for the maiden edition of the competition in 2021, PAOK are looking to make their second appearance in the Conference League this season.

In the last round of the qualifiers, the Greek outfit overcame Beitar Jerusalem 4-1 on aggregate, with the victory coming in the second leg following a 0-0 draw at home.

On the other hand, Hajduk Split haven't qualified for a major tournament since 2010, when the Croatian outfit reached the group stages of the UEFA Europa League. Since then, they have experienced a series of heartbreaks in the European qualifiers.

The Whites will be looking to carry their league form into the decider as they have secured three wins from their opening three games. Dinamo Zagreb (2-1), Rijeka (1-0) and Slaven Belupo (3-0) have all fallen to Split, who are the only team with a 100% win record in the SuperSport HNL right now.

PAOK vs Hajduk Split Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This is only the second official meeting between PAOK and Hajduk Split.

PAOK have played Croatian teams seven times in history, winning four of those encounters.

Hajduk Split have kept a clean sheet in each of their last three games in all competitions, all coming at home.

Hajduk Split have lost each of their last four away games in Europe (including qualifiers and the main event).

PAOK have won just one of their last five qualifying matches in the Europa Conference League.

Hajduk Split have played Greek sides on seven occasions in Europe, winning only once: 1-0 vs OFI Crete in the 1986-87 UEFA Cup.

PAOK vs Hajduk Split Prediction

PAOK have blown hot and cold in Europe this season, which makes it hard to predict which side will show up here.

Hajduk Split have been impressive in the new season, and following their big victory at the weekend in the league, will be confident of their chances. The visitors should be able to come away with a narrow win.

Prediction: PAOK 1-2 Hajduk Split

PAOK vs Hajduk Split Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Hajduk Split to win

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes