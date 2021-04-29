Paris Saint-Germain 1-2 Manchester City: Five talking points as Cityzens grab impressive comeback win | UEFA Champions League

Manchester City fought back from one goal behind to grab a hard-earned 2-1 win against Paris Saint-Germain in their Champions League semi-final first leg tie on Wednesday.

Both sides went into the game with serious intent, knowing their dreams of a first Champions League title could be decided with the full-time result.

In a one-sided first half, Paris Saint-Germain dominated proceedings, pegging Manchester City deep into their own half with their swift and incisive play.

They were rewarded for their constant probing in the 15th minute when Brazilian defender Marquinhos converted Angel di Maria’s whipped-in corner-kick.

The hosts cruised through the first half with a one-goal lead and looked sure to see out the win. However, Manchester City returned to the drawing board during the break and came out with more purpose.

With PSG collapsing under pressure, goals from Kevin De Bruyne and Riyad Mahrez helped the visitors turn the game on its head and grab a 2-1 win.

Manchester City will now return to the Etihad knowing they have one foot in the final and are one step closer to a first European Glory.

Five talking points as Manchester City grab impressive comeback win

#5 A tale of two halves at the Parc de Princes

It was indeed a tale of two halves at the Parc de Princes as Manchester City came from behind to grab a vital away win.

The hosts simply dominated the entire first half at both ends of the pitch, keeping the Premier League leaders at bay and out of ideas.

This dominance soon translated into a goal as Marquinhos converted Angel di Maria’s corner-kick to give PSG a one-goal lead going into the break.

However, the second half brought about a change to the whole dynamic of the game, with Manchester City coming out all guns blazing.

The visitors were more threatening and composed, and despite being one goal down, looked more assured than PSG.

With PSG totally losing their grip on the game, Manchester City scored two goals in seven minutes to shift the balance of power.

Mauricio Pochettino’s side were reduced to 10 men shortly after falling behind and therefore had to sit deep to prevent a worse scoreline.

This allowed Manchester City to control proceedings, comfortably see out the win, and leave the French capital with a crucial win.

#4 Kylian Mbappe fails to hit his stride

Paris Saint-Germain star Kylian Mbappe had a night to forget as he struggled to find his footing in attack.

Playing centrally in PSG’s deadly attacking trio, Kylian Mbappe was tipped to cause Manchester City trouble and ultimately put them to the sword.

However, aside from drilling a low cross across the face of goal in the second half, he posed no real form of attacking threat for PSG.

Mbappe coming into semifinals: Eight goals in last five UCL matches.



Mbappe today: Zero shots on target ❌ pic.twitter.com/APkPQShciR — B/R Football (@brfootball) April 28, 2021

The France international struggled to beat his marker on the left wing as Kyle Walker did well to limit his influence.

Mbappe finished with no shots on goal, completed just one of his two dribble attempts and won two of five attempted ground duels.

