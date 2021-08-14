Paris Saint-Germain keen to unite Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo - Reports

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo were part of a massive rivalry that saw them dominate the game for almost two decades. The idea of seeing the duo line up together remains the biggest fantasy of many fans and it seems Paris Saint-Germain could make that happen after signing Messi this summer.

According to reports, the Parisians are exploring the possibility of luring Ronaldo to the Parc Des Princes next year. It is believed the Ligue 1 giants fancy the prospect of replacing Kylian Mbappe with the Juventus winger.

PSG want Cristiano Ronaldo to replace Kylian Mbappe in 2022, according to AS 👀🇫🇷 pic.twitter.com/pVwOwjRWpX — Goal (@goal) August 12, 2021

Mbappe is yet to extend his contract with the club, which expires at the end of next season. There is a possibility of the Frenchman exiting PSG, with Real Madrid allegedly planning to bid €120 million for his services.

Meanwhile, Cristiano Ronaldo will also become a free agent next summer. The 5-time Ballon d'Or winner signed a four-year contract with Juventus in 2018 and is already into the final season of the deal. It is still unclear what his plans for the future are.

However, the prospect of forming a formidable attacking line with a player with whom he has ruled the game with for almost two decades could convince him to join PSG.

Mbappe may not play with Lionel Messi next season.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi in the same team would be incredible

Paris Saint-Germain pulled off a masterstroke by signing Lionel Messi on a free transfer this summer. If they manage to add Cristiano Ronaldo to their ranks, they will unite two of the greatest players in the history game.

It goes without saying that the duo are also the most prolific goalscorers the sport has ever seen, having bagged over 700 goals each for club and country in their respective careers.

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo are the only two active footballers to have scored 700 career goals.



🐐🐐 pic.twitter.com/H6o1TmbOa6 — Goal (@goal) June 30, 2020

With Neymar, arguably the third-best player in the continent, joining them up front, the Parisians will assemble the greatest attacking line in the history of the game. There are also other world-class forwards such as Angel Di Maria and Mauro Icardi also in the squad.

It remains to be seen if PSG will get their hands on the Portuguese next summer. Considering the number of mega superstars who have switched to the Parc des Princes in recent years, this fantasy could be realized.

