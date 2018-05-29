PSG transfer news: Manchester City eye Mbappé move, Matuidi warns Buffon, and more, 29th May 2018

Mbappé is eyed by Manchester City once again, an important warning for Buffon ahead of his next career move and more!

Mosope Ominiyi TOP CONTRIBUTOR News 29 May 2018, 15:00 IST 1.20K Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Mbappé impressed during France's friendly win over the Republic of Ireland on Monday evening

Reports: City eye Mbappé move

According to reports in the Metro via Manchester Evening News, Premier League champions Manchester City are interested in making a move for Kylian Mbappé this summer, should Financial Fair Play ruin PSG's chances of making their deal permanent.

Kylian, 19, is set to cost the Ligue 1 champions a reported £127m this summer following his season-long loan spell from AS Monaco last season, which was essentially seen as a temporary way of balancing the books after their surprise move for Neymar.

Given problems with PSG's financial fair play and the potential sanctions which lie ahead, it's unlikely - but possible that they will have to scrap the move given such a high transfer fee.

With that in mind, Manchester City have once more emerged as frontrunners for the Frenchman's signature. Monaco will be happy to sell but are likely to want more than £100m, which they should be prepared to pay but may have to end their pursuit of Leicester's Riyad Mahrez in the process.

Matuidi and more comment on Buffon's future

Gianluigi Buffon throw his gloves to supporters during his farewell match

Having announced that he'll depart Juventus when his contract expires this summer, legendary goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon has been warned by current team-mate Blaise Matuidi that should he choose a move to Paris, that regular first-team minutes is by no means a guarantee.

Blaise, who spent seven years in France with the Ligue 1 champions himself, said: "Gigi is an extraordinary guy who has already made a great career, I wish him all the best in Paris or elsewhere."

Matuidi highlighted first-choice goalkeeper Alphonse Areola - whose own future in Paris is uncertain - as the main stumbling block for Buffon's opportunities of regular starts next term and beyond if he does move to Ligue 1.

"In Paris there is another great goalkeeper called Areola. It will be up to Gigi and the club to make a decision."

Meanwhile, at Thomas Tuchel's unveiling as PSG's new head coach, the German said: "I am struggling to come to terms with the idea that he [Buffon] will not be in goal for Juventus or Italy. Behind this type of athlete, there is always a great personality. I do not know him personally - we'll see what happens."

Draxler urges his German compatriots to move abroad

Julian Draxler involved in media duties during the first week of his World Cup training camp

PSG's creative midfielder Julian Draxler has urged his German compatriots to test themselves abroad in future, ahead of next month's World Cup.

The 24-year-old, who began his professional career as a highly-rated wonderkid at Bundesliga side Schalke 04, joined the Ligue 1 champions in January 2017. Draxler featured as an important part of Germany's World Cup-winning squad in Brazil four years ago and captained a youthful side to victory in last summer's Confederations Cup too.

When asked questions by reporters at Germany's pre-World Cup camp in Italy, Draxler said: "It is only an advantage if you play abroad. There is a new language, new environment, new mentality. You have to overcome big challenges and I can understand [German players] who want to move abroad and can only advise them to do it."

Draxler, who was heavily linked with a range of different top European sides before joining PSG, continued by saying: "Everyone has their experiences playing abroad, you get to learn from different coaches from different countries, different systems and all of these experiences can then be integrated into the national team."

With five goals and ten assists across all competitions this season, Draxler is expected to be an important part of Joachim Low's squad next month.

"I know the competition for spots is big. In 2014, I was very young and had a tough time at Schalke behind me. Now I am more mature, a better player and can be a big help for the team."